Will we see Binary in The Marvels movie? Let’s review who this Marvel character is.

Attention possible SPOILERS. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to add a new installment, it is The Marvels. Among the rumors about the plot that are circulating on the Internet, there is speculation that we will be able to see Binary, so it seems like a good time to find out how they have represented her in Marvel.

Who is Binary?

Since her debut in the 1960s, Carol Danvers has taken on a variety of superhero identities, and one of the most notable was Binary, a title she adopted in the pages of UNCANNY X-MEN #164. However, recently, a new Binary has emerged in the Marvel universe, and her connection to Danvers runs even deeper. In CAPTAIN MARVEL’s exciting “Trials” story arc, fans have had the opportunity to explore more about this enigmatic character and her relationship with Captain Marvel.

This new version of Binary, created by Kelly Thompson and Russell Dauterman, made its first appearance in the comic CAPTAIN MARVEL #34 in 2021 as part of the “Last of the Marvels” plot. At the beginning of this story, a powerful Superinhuman called Vox Supreme, created from remains of the Kree Supreme Intelligence, began kidnapping Carol Danvers’ allies and taking them to a place called New Hala. There, he forced them to wear black suits that gave Vox Supreme complete control over them, similar to what he did in the past when he forced Danvers to fight the Avengers. But this time, his goal was to recruit Danvers’ allies to be part of her army on her mission to create a master race. This would be amazing to see in The Marvels.

In the midst of the confrontation with Vox Supreme, Captain Marvel found herself imprisoned in a container specially designed to neutralize her abilities, and was thrown into space. To escape her, Danvers channeled her powers and created an energy entity with a striking resemblance to her Binary form. This entity freed Danvers from her confinement, and she was subsequently reabsorbed by Captain Marvel.

Later, Captain Marvel returned to the fray against Vox Supreme and their operation in New Hala.

However, this time Vox Supreme used a fake version of Mar-Vell, the original Captain Marvel, to trap Danvers in one of those black suits. In response, Danvers again resorted to the Binary form of it. But this time, Binary did not disappear like on previous occasions, but instead manifested Danvers’ old binary suit and remained in that state. Binary joined Danvers and his allies in the fight against Vox Supreme and his army.

The creation of Binary is tied to the history of New Hala, in the 2010s, when a resurrected Mar-Vell sacrificed himself to prevent the Phoenix Force from destroying the Kree. This heroic act left a deep impression on the planet, and Vox Supreme explained that Binary was the manifestation of Danvers’ energy mixed with the energies present on the planet’s surface, which were infused with the essence of Mar-Vell and the Phoenix Force. . This mix made Binary much more than just energy duplication.

Marvel Binary

After defeating Vox Supreme alongside Captain Marvel, Binary and Danvers returned to Earth. There, they joined Monica Rambeau, also known as Spectrum, to face an attack by the Snats, strange half-snake, half-cat entities from another dimension. Following her victory, Binary reacted with outrage to an offensive and sexist comment, leading Danvers and Rambeau to embark on a mission to help Binary adjust to life on Earth. Will all this fit into The Marvels of the UCM?

In an emotional episode, Binary had a meeting with a group of children and became attached to a cat named Dumpling.

However, Binary’s happiness was tarnished when Dumpling lost his life in a confrontation with the Snats, causing Binary deep emotional pain. Danvers and his friends intervened to comfort Binary, but at the end of the night, Danvers mysteriously disappeared.

In CAPTAIN MARVEL #38, Binary began performing heroic acts on Danvers’ behalf as he sought to discover his own identity as a being independent of his counterpart. Some viewers assumed Binary was simply another codename for Danvers. However, in the comic’s denouement, Binary’s form momentarily changed to look even more like Captain Marvel, hinting that this energy entity has secrets and capabilities that have yet to be revealed.

The Marvels movie will be released on November 10, 2023.