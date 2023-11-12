Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film The Marvels from Marvel Studios, is already in the city’s movie theaters.

The story centers on Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, who has regained her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unforeseen consequences leave Carol bearing the weight of a destabilized universe..

When her duties send her into an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with those of Jersey City superfan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, the now SABER astronaut, Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work together to save the universe as “The Marvels”.

The Marvels is made for viewing in IMAX, including more than 30 minutes of IMAX-exclusive expanded 1.90:1 aspect ratio, with up to 26% more image in select sequences from the film.

IMAX viewers will enjoy the image on screen with unprecedented sharpness and clarity combined with the next generation of IMAX precision soundthe public will live a truly spectacular and immersive experience.

The Marvels

By Nia DaCosta.

With Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Tayonah Parris, Zawe Ashton, Samuel L. Jackson, Park Seo-joon.

United States, 2023.

