The end of The Marvels is very important for The Multiverse Saga

In the climax of The Marvel you see Monica Rambeau trying to seal a rift in space and time caused by the movie’s villain, But-Benn. For the heroine to achieve this, she receives the energy of Kamala Khan and Carol Danvers. Unfortunately, Monica does it from the other side of the rift, so she ends up trapped in another reality before she finds it. Captain Marvel can avoid it.

The Marvels post-credits scene

The scene that comes after the first credits begins with Monica waking up in the reality where she was trapped. The first thing our heroine sees is Maria, who was his mother in the main world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, that’s not his Maria.

The most interesting thing about the scene is when the mutant appears Beast interpreted by Kelsey Grammerthe same actor who gave him life in the old universe of the X-Men. Beast has been analyzing Monica in the laboratory, and she tells him that she is in a reality parallel to his own. Beast also tells Monica that Maria, known as Binary in this universe, he saved her after she sealed the rift.

Before leaving, the mutant comments that he will update everyone on the situation. Charles Xavier. The door to the room is then shown confirming that this scene takes place at the X-Men base. Also, Binary takes off the blanket to show her suit, and Monica finally realizes that she is in trouble.

What does The Marvels post-credits scene mean?

The scene doesn’t leave much for a clear conclusion, but it’s still pretty important for the future of the game. UCM. The aesthetics of the place are very reminiscent of the first X-Men films, and if we add that Beast appears played by the same actor from the third mutant film belonging to the first trilogy, it is very likely that this alternative earth is the of the Fox’s X-Men Universe.

On the other hand, Monica’s arrival could be a big problem for that universe, since in Doctor Strange 2 We saw how visitors from other worlds can cause raids. Therefore, the reality of the X-Men could be important in the following films of the Avengersand it would not be strange if the mutants of the earth presented in The Marvels have importance in Secret Warswhere possibly a large number of character variants from Marvel.

The Marvels is currently in theaters.