Between cartoons and superheroes: We tell you which comics were based on for The Marvels

Carol Danvers’ story is interwoven with that of female emancipation itself, a mirror of struggles and triumphs that expands beyond paper. From her birth in the Kree universe to her ascension as Captain Marvel, each panel of her comics is a testament to the evolution of a heroine who has known how to adapt, reinvent herself and, above all, inspire.

On the eve of the premiere of The Marvels, a journey to the heart of comics reveals the soul of a saga that has marked generations. The film, which promises to be a turning point in the Marvel Audiovisual Universe, brings with it the legacy of stories that have been a pillar in the construction of its protagonists.

Carol Danvers: The Spirit of Emancipation

Born from the pen of Roy Thomas and Gene Colan, Danvers burst onto the superhero scene as head of security, but soon forged her path as an editor and avant-garde. Her evolution reads as a hymn to self-determination, with Gerry Conway being the first to capture her struggle for an independent and unique identity. With Chris Claremont at her helm, Carol broke free of her restraints, gaining depth and a new uniform that reflected her strength. Kelly Sue DeConnick and Kelly Thompson continued her legacy, enriching the Danvers universe with allies that reflected her power.

Adapted comics: Marvel Gold. Ms. Marvel, The Mighty Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel: The Marvels.

Monica Rambeau: flashes of leadership

Monica Rambeau not only inherited the title of Captain Marvel; she reinvented it. Her strength and determination resonated with Roger Stern and John Romita Jr., while her leadership skills earned her a spot on The Avengers. Although she faced ups and downs, characters like Dwayne McDuffie restored her splendor, allowing her to shine again and reconcile with a sometimes murky past.

Adapted comics: Monica Rambeau: Photon, Captain Marvel: The Monica Rambeau Saga.

Kamala Khan: Unsuspected greatness

Young Kamala Khan, created by G. Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona, is a kaleidoscope of culture, dilemmas and heroism. Her journey is a reflection of modern youth, grappling with identity and the desire to fit in, yet remaining extraordinary. Kamala finds her place among the greats, from The Avengers to The Champions, proving that even the greatest heroines can be open-hearted fans.

Adapted comics: Marvel Omnibus. Ms. Marvel 1, Marvel Young Adults. Champions 1.

The Marvels: A destined encounter

On November 9, screens will light up with The Marvels, a tribute to these powerful women. Under the direction of Nia DaCosta and an all-star creative team, the film will weave the stories of Danvers, Rambeau and Khan, showing that what unites them goes beyond their powers.

At the confluence of their paths, we find a clear message: whether at the dawn of the feminist movement or in the intricate networks of the MCU, a heroine’s identity and strength lies in her ability to evolve and adapt, to remain true to her dreams. roots while embracing change. The Marvels is more than a sequel; It is a testament to the resilience and power that resides in each of its protagonists, reflecting not only her stories but that of all those who find in them a role model.

At the intersection of graphic and cinematographic narrative, the film is presented as a bridge between generations of fans and readers, uniting the richness of comics with the spectacularity of cinema. This upcoming release not only promises action and adventure; It promises to be a mirror where many will be able to see their own battles and victories reflected.

So, while we count down the days until the premiere, why not dive into the pages that have given life to these wonderful heroines? With each comic, we prepare to celebrate not only a milestone in cinema, but the perpetual evolution of characters who have left their mark on paper and who are now ready to conquer the big screen.