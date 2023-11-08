A few days before the premiere of “The Marvels” in all theaters, Goose the cat takes over the Las Vegas sphere.

“The Marvels” premieres today within the city of Las Vegas. For those who don’t know him, Goose, the cat-like alien creature that appeared in Captain Marvel and returns in The Marvels, will rise above the city skyline outside the newly opened sphere.

The promotion is a collaboration between software developer Autodesk and Marveland begins with Goose in his feline form, before transforming with his tentacles detailed in full screen.

What is this collaboration?

Sphere is Las Vegas’ newest entertainment venue. It features an exterior clad in a record-breaking 580,000 square foot 16K LED display, while its interior features a record-breaking 160,000 square foot 16K LED display. Created by visual effects studio The Mill, the collaboration with Marvel was produced using Autodesk Maya 3D software. This is widely used by visual effects companies. Also, it is used to design, light, assemble and animate the Goose character. It was rendered with Autodesk’s Arnold software.

The Marvels

Let us remember that the film will be released this Thursday, November 10 in Latin America and this Friday, November 11 in the rest of the world. Furthermore, it is worth remembering that after a report revealed by THR (The Hollywood Reporter), Three weeks ago the film was on track to open between $75 and $80 million at the domestic (United States) box office. While not a huge sum for a Marvel Cinematic Universe title, it was a respectable figure. However now, the film starring Brie Larson can only gross between 60 and 65 million dollars.

Captain Marvel in The Marvels