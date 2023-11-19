The second weekend will not be a success for The Marvels either and the collection will drop a lot.

The opening weekend is very important for a film, as it shows the impact it will have and whether people are willing to go to the cinema to see it. But the second weekend also provides a lot of information, as it shows if there is interest, word of mouth works or if it is an absolute disaster. The last option is what is happening with The Marvels.

Although we do not have definitive figures, the drop in The Marvels is estimated between 80 and 87%. Which is the worst second weekend of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But also the worst fall for any Hollywood superhero movie.

Some other superhero movies fall in their second weekend.

Blue Beetle (2023): -51.4%

Shazam! The Fury of the Gods (2023): -69%

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023): -69.9%

Black Adam (2022): -59%

The Eternals (2021): -62.3%

Black Widow (2021): -67.8%

Morbius (2022): -73.8%

Captain Marvel (2019): -14.3%

As we can see, if an 80% drop is confirmed for The Marvels, it can be disastrous, marking a very negative figure.

Is it really that bad?

The Marvels

The curious thing about the film is that it is a simple space adventure where the 3 protagonists have to learn to work as a team, while they face a villain with a very crazy plan. But this causes the Marvel Cinematic Universe to lose that aura of greatness that it had had for so many years. Making this new installment one more for the list but it doesn’t contribute much. It hasn’t even worked for them to put in shocking post-credits scenes to attract people to the cinema. So, it may not be profitable, since it has cost about 250 million dollars and they would have to raise more than 500 million worldwide, a figure that they will not reach.

