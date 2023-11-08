There are very few days left until the latest Marvel Studios movie of this year is released: The Marvels. Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau and Miss Marvel will team up to fight a very disturbing villain. On the occasion of its imminent premiere, the studio has released a preview featuring a detail that will be vital in the future of the franchise.

We are talking specifically about Raids, a concept that first appeared in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and that in The Marvels We will see it in all its splendor. Dar-Benn will use a device to open different portals from other universes with which he will invade the galaxy, causing a huge war where no one is safe.

In the comics, these incursions will cause a breakup of the multiverses that will lead to an attempted repair by Strange, Doctor Doom and Molecule Man. However, Doom has other plans and, after several events, the universes collapse and begin the event Secret Wars 2015, which is what they will possibly take as a reference for the film adaptation. Although there are still several years left for its release, this concept is beginning to take shape now, since over the next few years we will see films that will revolve around these multiverses.

Without going any further, several rumors suggest that Deadpool 3 It will be, in short, an enlistment of the best superheroes from each universe, thus bringing characters who on Earth-616 are dead or do not exist. This would make sense of what Marvel intends to do according to Variety: bring back the Avengers originals for the last great film of this phase.

In VidaExtra | Marvel Studios calendar 2023-2026: all the films and series that will come to the UCM

In VidaExtra | All the Marvel movies in order: the MCU chronology by release date and through official continuity