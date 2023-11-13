The Marvels

We review the figures of all the MCU releases and we can see how badly The Marvels movie has done.

The new installment of the UCM has already been released and what was previously a great event in the United States and the rest of the world. Now, The Marvels is just another movie that might not even be profitable.

Below we leave you a list of all the released UCM films. We also provide the collection of its premiere in the United States and the global box office after its entire run in theaters.

The films are in order of arrival in theaters.

Iron Man (2008) – 98 M / 585 MThe Incredible Hulk (2008) – 55 M / 264 MIron Man 2 (2010) – 128 M / 623 MThor (2011) – 65 M / 449 MCaptain America: The First Avenger (2011) – 65 M / 370 MThe Avengers (2012) – 207 / 1,520 MIron Man 3 (2013) – 174 M / 1,215 MThor: The Dark World (2013) – 85 M / 644 MCaptain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) – 95 m / 714 MGuardians of the Galaxy (2014) – 94 M / 773 MAvengers: Age of Ultron (2015) – 191 M / 1,405 MAnt-Man (2015) – 57 M / 519 MCaptain America: Civil War (2016) – 179 M/1,155 MDoctor Strange (2016) – 85 M/677 MGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) – 146 M / 863 MSpider-Man: Homecoming (2017) – 117 M / 880 MHor: Ragnarok (2017) – 122 M / 855 MBlack Panther (2018) – 202 M / 1,349 MAvengers: Infinity War (2018) – 257 M / 2,052 MAnt-Man and the Wasp (2018) – 75 M / 622 MCaptain Marvel (2019) – 153 M / 1,131 MAvengers: Endgame (2019) – 357 M / 2,799 MSpider-Man: Far From Home (2019) – 92 M / 1,131 MBlack Widow (2021) – 80 M / 379 MShang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings (2021) – 75 M / 432 MThe Eternals (2021) – 71 M / 402 MSpider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – 260 M / 1,921 MDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) – 187 M / 955 MThor: Love and Thunder (2022) – 144 M / 760 MBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) – 181 M / 859 MAnt-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) – 106 M / 476 MGuardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 (2023) – 118 M / 845 MThe Marvels (2023) – 47 M / still in theaters.

As we can see, The Marvels has grossed less in its first weekend than the lowest-grossing films in the saga such as The Incredible Hulk, Black Widow or Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

How much money will you leave in the end? We don’t know this, but the forecasts are quite negative. Meanwhile, we can review all the UCM installments on Disney Plus.

