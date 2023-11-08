The much vaunted creative crisis of Marvel superheroes is, in reality, a roller coaster in which uninteresting products (‘Secret Invasion’, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’) are combined with competent ones (most of the series , like ‘Moon Knight’ or ‘Ms. Marvel’ herself) and with decisive flashes that make you think of the good old days.

That is to say, in recent years we have been able to enjoy films like ‘Quantumania’, which despite its ups and downs, was a hilarious superhero adventure; ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, which rivals the start of the MCU in wit and pace; and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, which although it is the weakest of James Gunn’s antihero saga, has its heart in the right place. Very, very little of them rubs off on this failed ‘The Marvels’.

And with this we have already had two films and a series in a row that are among the weakest of the Marvel Universe in its entire history: the sequel to ‘Black Panther’, the aforementioned ‘Secret Invasion’ and now this ‘The Marvels’, a film which shows from its first steps the severe production problems that have become known in recent months. Especially the reshoots after weak test passes are evident, with cameos unrelated to the plot and action sequences that seem like isolated sketches.

‘The Marvels’ is, basically, a movie made of scraps, and as such, there are those that work better and there are those that work worse, but they do not become a cohesive whole. The tone changes are constant and also, It moves at a speed that prevents the drama from reaching the characters.: the semi-tragic background that unites the characters of Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau never matters too much to the viewer. Among other things because he doesn’t understand it very well.

What are the Marvels coming?

This is, for example, the beginning of the film, in which the underlying conflict of the film is presented: the Kree-Skrull war, so legendary in the original Avengers comics and so poorly exploited in its cinematic incarnation. It is explained at such speed and with such abrupt ellipses that it is difficult for the viewer to follow the thread. Some of that rubs off on the action sequences: ideas as ingenious as the involuntary exchange of bodies, an idea that alone would sustain a film, never quite gel, either visually or thematically.

The film is reminiscent of DC’s most unsuccessful films, such as ‘Black Adam’ or ‘The Flash’, something that had never happened at Marvel, which had always presented productions of greater or lesser quality, but that seemed like compact films, with a theme and an intention. For the first time, Marvel faces the effects of a film subject to the ups and downs of decisions in the offices and not to a genuine creative process. The mastodon of dozens of heads that worked so well in other collective epics like ‘Endgame’ here cracks and shows its flaws.

And the film is not lacking in successes: the three protagonists are charismatic (although we have seen them more successful in previous interventions such as the ‘Ms. Marvel’ series or the first ‘Captain Marvel’), and there are light moments that break with the tone and they are a welcome relief. One is the descent to a planet that has a unique way of communicating with the heroines and that gives Danvers a hilarious lore. Another is a moment related, of course, to the cat/flerken Goose, here converted into the protagonist of a hilarious recreation of ‘Cats’.

Moments of brilliance that fall a bit on deaf ears and that, above all, bring to light Marvel’s real problems. The desperate need to weave a network of interconnected productions has begun to falter when There is no nucleus as charismatic as The Avengers that serves as an axis. Creatively, the crisis is clear. Now we just have to wait for the box office verdict.

Header: Disney

