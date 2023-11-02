There is little left until the movie The Marvels is released and the information we are receiving is quite worrying.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe reached a shocking level of special effects, but lately it has been releasing below-average installments. Some clear examples are Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and She-Hulk. Now, The Marvels is coming to theaters and it seems to have that same problem according to people who have been able to see a preview of about 30 minutes. Although, it could be that the editing was not final and they may touch up the special effects somewhat when it hits theaters. But things look very bad.

The production of The Marvels has been a bit of a disaster, since they have done many re-recordings and it is speculated that they have skyrocketed the budget to 200 million dollars. In addition, it will be the shortest film in the entire MCU and is not generating much interest, since the pre-sale of tickets is the weakest in the saga. If we add to all this that many people do not know who Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) are, because they may not have seen or no longer remember the series Ms. Marvel, WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision ) or Secret Invasion and also, the CGI is bad, an explosive cocktail is forming that could cause it to be an absolute failure.

Although, it seems that they have tried to add some shocking post-credits scenes, to get Marvel fans to go see it. We will find out everything they have prepared when it opens in theaters around the world.

What is it about?

The Marvels

The Marvels will once again introduce us to Captain Marvel, the most powerful superheroine in the Universe. She will have the problem that every time she uses her powers her location changes with MS. Marvel. This will be caused by the intervention of a Kree who has obtained some very powerful objects and seeks revenge against Carol Danvers.

So Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau will have to learn to work together and make a super team while living cosmic adventures.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the cast includes Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Jessica Zhou as Pink Lady, Caroline Simonnet as Kree Soldier, Maria Guiver as Kree Commander, Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan.

The Marvels will premiere on November 19, 2023. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

Reddit source.