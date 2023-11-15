Although anything can happen in successive weeks, at the moment the forecasts are being met: the pre-sale of tickets for ‘The Marvels’ was unflattering, and they came together in a first weekend in which it earned only 47 million dollars in the United States , the lowest grossing of any MCU film in that time period. Which immediately forces Disney to analyze whether it is an isolated setback or the beginning of something more serious.

Some possible reasons. It’s time for analysis: what has caused this small (let’s not forget that $47 million is well over half the budget of releases like ‘Mystery in Venice’ or ‘The Creator’) disaster? In our review we made it clear that the film was far from the creative findings of other Marvel films. Added to this is the feeling (yet to be fully certified) of a certain fatigue with superhero movies. Or the smear campaign at the hands of the most toxic fandom that Brie Larson has suffered since ‘Captain Marvel’ and that, for once, seems to have made its mark at the box office. Plus the strike of actors and actresses that has prevented a good promotional campaign.

But… is it that bad? The million dollar question, and the answer is no. There are more unfriendly Marvel films, like ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’, or ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’, and of course plenty of examples of mainstream cinema that is at best up to par, like the recent ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ or some of the latest DC movies and messes like ‘Black Adam’. But it is a completely mismatched film and victim of countless reshoots and changes in the script: multiple tones, drops in rhythm, a devastating climax…

What does it mean for Marvel? The time when any Marvel movie was a guaranteed success is over. Even productions that were received with a twisted nose by fans like ‘Eternals’ or ‘Quantumania’ ended up being profitable. Recent productions such as ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ or ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ have been undisputed successes, and one setback is not going to make Disney’s fortunes change overnight. But it may represent a change in Disney’s vision: perhaps the policy of saturation of releases promoted by Bob Iger first and Bob Chapek later has ended up reaching its ceiling.

And how good it is for us. When Disney announced last week that its new Captain America movie, ‘Captain America: Brave New World’, was going to 2024 due to the strike (and for a Rumored bad reception in previous passes), there were voices among the media and social networks that predicted a dark period for Marvel. However, this pause in which we will only see one MCU film in 2024 (‘Deadpool 3’, which has a parody point and therefore, perhaps does not count as one hundred percent Marvel cinema) also feels like a great opportunity to re-plan the movies that are on the horizon. These delays can lead to a better future.

The Disney+ problem. One of the causes of this content saturation is the arrival of Disney+ a few years ago, a streaming platform that, to compete, needed to be packed with exclusive content. And to expand the MCU, generating characters and subplots that would help create new series, Disney had no choice but to expand its virtual world: no characters that appeared in all the new Marvel films, no actions that had an impact on one and another. iteration of the MCU. Now we have a huge lake of falling rocks whose shock waves barely cross each other, and Disney+’s needs for more and more content are to blame.

The lessons of the first three phases. The phases that presented and developed the Infinity Gems arc were characterized by a narrative concision beyond any doubt. They introduced the Avengers, brought them together, and gave them a mammoth threat to face. However, we haven’t seen a group of that caliber in years (and it won’t be for lack of deserving heroes). That is the feeling that ‘The Marvels’ gives: an isolated film (which is not bad per se: ‘Joker’ and ‘The Batman’ have been triumphs for DC and are not accountable to anyone) but at the same time too aware of its teammates.

Three aces up your sleeve. It is easy to see that the stumble of ‘The Marvels’ is not Marvel’s last superhero bastion, because it has three icons still unaddressed ahead of it: the mutants, with the X-Men at the forefront; The Fantastic Four; and what he wants to do with new and renewed Avengers. They are golden opportunities, with a perfect sabbatical year to pave the way and a new series in perspective, ‘Echo’, which could represent a turning point in the theme and tone of productions for Disney+. We’ll see what the coming months have in store for us, but for now, ‘The Marvels’ can be understood as a good opportunity to recalibrate the engines.

Header: Disney

In Xataka | We have analyzed the scores of Marvel and DC movies to solve the dilemma: which franchise do you like more?

In Xataka | How to watch all Marvel movies and series in chronological order