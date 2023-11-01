One of the post-credits scenes of The Marvels would feature an unexpected character

The new trailer for The Marvels could have anticipated the introduction of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What the recent trailer for The Marvels hides

Marvel Studios has made a reference to the X-Men in the latest images shown of the film starring Brie Larson. During a moment in the trailer, the words “Comes next” appear; but before they fade away completely, the preview takes care of highlighting the letter “x”.

The Marvels has an unexpected character

Although many may think that this does not indicate anything, let us remember that in recent days reports have appeared that speak of the appearance of a mysterious character belonging to the old Marvel movies. Fortunately, speculation by fans did not last long, as it was later reported who it was. If these rumors are true, and you don’t want to ruin the surprise, you should stop reading.

In one of the post-credits scenes, it is said that Monica Rambeau would find himself in another universe, one in which the mutant would appear Beast interpreted by Kelsey Grammerthe same actor who appeared in X-Men: The Last Stand. It is also said that this part of the film was a last minute decision.

It has been rumored for some time that at the end of the film, Monica is trapped in another universe. Furthermore, in one of the post-credits scenes, the heroine would meet her mother, who is alive in that world. It may be that Marvel decided to expand this part of the film, making Beast also appear. Some of the reports comment that she is named after Professor in the scene, but this is more questionable.

If the rumors are true, Marvel would be confirming that Monica is trapped in the old X-Men universe

The Marvels hits theaters on November 10.