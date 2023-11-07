Director Nia DaCosta, responsible for The Marvels, wanted to make another installment with two of the best mutants teaming up.

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta has revealed a bold project she pitched to Marvel Studios before taking the helm of the Captain Marvel sequel (The Marvels). This idea would have led to an X-Men team centered around Cyclops and Storm.

It is common for Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, to meet with directors to listen to their ideas and proposals. In some cases, it takes years before his projects reach the big screen, and often, initial plans can change completely.

This is how the director explains it.

“I love the relationship between Scott Summers and Storm, and their dynamic in the fight to lead the X-Men, as shown in Chris Claremont’s work.”

Although the idea is undoubtedly exciting, Marvel Studios has not yet announced concrete plans for a film focused on the X-Men, so it will take a while to see them in the cinema again.

Since currently, the X-Men franchise is expected to reboot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). However, if The Marvels receives a positive response and is a box office success, Nia DaCosta could get a chance to explore the world of mutants in the future. Would you like to see something so specific between these two characters? Probably the next time they’re in a movie they’ll be part of a bigger team and not just them having heroic adventures. But we must not rule out that they show us something of that dynamic.

For now, we can only wait for The Marvels to premiere on November 9, 2023.

The Marvels

While the previous installments of the X-Men can be seen on Disney Plus with this link.