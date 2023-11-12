The Marvels does not seem to have the support that was expected from critics, although UCM fans do like it.

Brie Larson plays Captain Marvel.

The Marvels is the sequel to Captain Marvel, the Marvel Cinematic Universe film that made Carol Danvers a little more known, the most powerful superhero you can see in the MCU, at least for now. This second part did not have a good feeling about its numbers at the box office and it seems that Rotten Tomatoes has not managed to fall in love with everything that was expected of it either. It currently has a score of 61 out of 100.

Now that percentage has gone up a little, but Just a couple of days ago it had one of the lowest ratings in Marvel movies with a 58 out of 100. Despite the criticism, users are liking it a little more, in fact It has a score of 85, therefore we can say that it is managing to captivate viewers. We’ll see how that score evolves in a few days, but for now there seems to be division between critics and fans of the UCM.

The Marvels brings back Carol Danvers

The return of Captain Marvel was highly anticipated by fans, something that, as we have told you, seems to be noticeable in the score that users are giving the film, well above the 61 that critics give. Here is one more example that you should never let yourself be completely carried away by the notes of specialized people, people’s tastes are really diverse and here is the example of it.

Although The Marvels offers the public three women in the lead role, something that has not been seen until now, it seems that box office revenue expectations are not improving. The film premiered on November 9, so it remains to be seen what the total income is for its first weekend, since those are the strongest days of releases. So we will still have to wait a few days to see if a new failure is added to the list.

Lately, large productions are not having as much success as their creators expected, especially what is happening with the DC universe, although lately, Marvel has also seen how its income has been reduced with each film. Are people tired of generic superhero movies? It is true that they are always a good incentive to spend a fun day, although perhaps the bad figures are not due to the quality of the films, but rather to the overexploitation of the subject and the lack of innovation in them.

