All eyes on the possible failure of The Marvels

While Warner Bros. considers lost the DC Extended Universe that we know today, Disney is working to recover viewers’ enthusiasm for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reducing the number of series and movies or spacing the time between releases are some of the current bets, although the company has to face projects already planned, being The Marvels the closest… and the most worrying.

The Marvels is kind of sequel to Captain Marvel that also works as a continuation of Ms. Marvel at the same time he recovers a Scarlet Witch and Vision character. However, the shortest MCU movie is set to gross between $50 and $75 million in its opening weekend in the United States.a very poor figure that would worsen Marvel’s latest results, being 69% less than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and 72% less than Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Deadline reports that The pre-sale of tickets for The Marvels in North America is registering numbers below Black Adam and The Flash, two of DC’s latest failures, having raised 67 and 55 million respectively. In this way, there is a danger that the new MCU will make Ant-Man (57.2 million) or The Incredible Hulk (55.4 million) worse, which would make history… in a bad way.

The Marvels premieres on Thursday, November 9

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel, has regained the identity taken from her by the tyrannical Kree and exacted her revenge against the Supreme Intelligence. However, A series of unforeseen consequences force her to bear the weight of a destabilized universe.. When duty leads her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, Her powers connect with those of her New Jersey superfan, Kamala Khan., also known as Ms. Marvel, and with those of her estranged niece, now an astronaut in SABER, Captain Monica Rambeau. Among the film’s greatest strengths would be the return of an Avenger.

