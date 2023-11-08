Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels lands in theaters tomorrow, November 9, 2023 and confirms that it will have two post-credits scenes.

Tomorrow we will have the Marvel Cinematic Universe twice. On the one hand there is the theatrical release of the new movie The Marvels and on the other hand the launch on Disney+ of the final episode of Loki season 2 (although in Spain we will not see it until early Friday morning).

Of course, as is usual in (almost) all Marvel productions, it is to be expected that both The Marvels and Loki Have post-credits scenes that serve as an appetizer for what is to come in the MCU.

At the moment several specialized media have already confirmed that The Marvels It’s going to have two post-credits scenes.of course, without going into details about them so as not to spoil the experience for the viewers.

The importance of post-credits scenes in Marvel, according to Kevin Feige

At the time, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige pointed out the importance of post-credits scenes in the MCU and how there are going to be movies and series that connect with each other and others that don’t (via Comicbook).

“We don’t want everything to feel the same. So some tags will connect and some won’t. Some movies and shows will connect; some won’t. I think it’s just important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, plus of things that interconnect and build towards the bigger story.

A lot of what we’ve been doing has been building this bigger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. “Both when you’re on the express train to the end, and also when it’s funny, like it was in a lot of (post-credits scenes) in our Phase 1, 2, and 3 movies,” he says.

The Marvels lands in movie theaters tomorrow November 9, 2023. What do you think of everything that has been shown from the film so far? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.

