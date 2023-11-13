Marvel Studios hits rock bottom with The Marvels. The numbers speak for themselves. This is the first real failure in MCU history.

The Marvels has consummated failure and is going to cause million-dollar losses at Marvel. The latest release from the film studio responsible for the MCU, directed by Nia DaCosta and starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, faces an unexpected setback at the box office. A setback that will generate significant losses for the company chaired by Kevin Feige. A company that, on the other hand, is not exactly used to dealing with failure.

According to Box Office Mojo data, The Marvels has grossed only $88.5 million worldwide during its first weekend of release. This performance falls far short of Marvel Studios’ expectations and raises serious concerns. Especially if we consider that the film’s production budget was around $220 million.

Millionaire losses are more than assured

To avoid losses, A film typically needs to gross at least double its total budget. In this case, The Marvels faces the challenge of reaching $450 million to cover its costs and consider itself a financial example of “no loss.” However, with the current collection trajectory of the Marvel Studios film, reaching that figure seems like a difficult goal to achieve. Almost impossible.

In comparison, the The Marvels’ first weekend gross It falls short of other recent productions, such as The Flash, which managed to raise $129 million in its first days of release. This result is particularly shocking for Marvel Studios, as The Flash was also the subject of significant losses for Warner Bros. Pictures. Huge losses that Kevin Feige’s studio now faces. This is the first real big flop in MCU history. A failure that will cost him money and that will revolutionize the studio even more.

Fuente: Box Office Mojo