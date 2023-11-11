The Marvels, Nia DaCosta’s new feature film starring Brie Larson and Kamala Khan, has made Marvel history, although not in a positive way.

It seems that, in recent times, Marvel has not stopped chaining failures, with releases that generally do not convince critics and figures that are far below their previous projects. In the midst of this panorama, The Marvels has landed in theaters this week, managing to beat a new record.

The Marvels, despite having the return of well-known characters such as Carol Danvers -which already made its debut in Captain Marvel (2019) embodied by Brie Larson-, y Kamala Khan -which premiered last year with its own series on Disney Plus thanks to the actress Iman Vellani in Ms. Marvel-, aims to have one of the worst premieres of the UCM.

On the day of its premiere, last Friday November 10, The Marvels only raised 21.5 million dollars -an amount that already includes the 6.6 million dollars it won in its preview on Thursday-, so it is estimated that this weekend it will not be able to surpass the figure of the 52 million.

These data place the new feature film Nia DaCosta as the worst premiere of the Marvel Cinematic Universe of all times. So that we understand what these numbers represent, Collider analyzes the collection of other films from Marvel that they hit it at the box office.

The Marvels grosses less than The Incredible Hulk and Ant-Man

The incredible Hulk (2008) Louis Leterrier It had been the worst premiere of the year so far. UCMraising a total of 55 million dollars in its first weekend in theaters – 21.5 million on the day of its release.

The Marvels is also surpassed by: Ant-Man (2015), which grossed $22.6 million in its debut, for Thor (2011), which obtained 25.4 million, and for Captain America the First Avenger (2011), with 25.7 million.