“The Marvels”, the next Marvel Studios film, hits theaters around the world next week to close the brand’s weakest year in terms of content

Of course, 2023 was not the year of Marvel Studios. “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” and “Secret Invasion” are two clear examples of the studio’s failure throughout this year. As if that were not enough, we have a second season of “Loki” on the way and the final release in theaters of this year is coming, Captain Marvel’s second film titled “The Marvels.”

Within a sequel we will have a shared protagonism between Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rombeau), fans proved not to be hyped for this movie. Still, the film is expected to gross between $75 and $80 million in its opening weekend.

The Marvels

It was not only the lack of emotion on the part of the fans that brought down “The Marvels,” The production itself was sown with doubts, rumors of disaster and a quite alarming number of reshoots. The The film was subjected to 4 weeks of additional filming with the excuse of “giving coherence to a convoluted story.”

It is important and exclusive to take into account which productions must be seen to understand the development of this film. “Captain Marvel” (2019), logically because it is its predecessor. The “Wandavision” series (2021), where Monica Rombeau’s powers originate. “Ms. Marvel”, the Disney Plus series starring Iman Vellani and finally, “Secret Invasion”, the Nick Fury series starring Samuel L. Jackson that develops the plot of the Skrulls.

Although we are not certain about the film, we will have to see it. It will reach all cinemas in the world on November 10, thus closing the year for Marvel Studios.