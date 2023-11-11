That superheroes are children’s things is outdated and is demonstrated by many of today’s series. They also save the world. And they do it continually. Beyond cartoon classics like The Powerpuff Girls or Ladybug, triumphing among the little ones, there are many others. Supergirl, Captain Marvel, She-Hulk…

Supergirl

Among the many DC Comics series that we find on HBO, one of them is Supergirl. It is one of the most recommended to see with the family and the protagonist is Kara, Superman’s cousin. Kara was born on Krypton and she was sent to Earth but the capsule was lost, she ended up in the Phantom Zone and arrived a little later on Earth. She has always hidden her powers and was taken in by a family since she was a teenager. Now, as an adult, she must make the most of her abilities in order to save the citizens of National City but he will try to keep his identity a secret. An absolutely recommended series for everyone. Friendly, light and action ideal for teenagers and very entertaining. Furthermore, one of the longest-lived since it has six seasons in total.

DC Super Hero Girls

Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Bubleebee, Supergirl, Xatanna and Green Lantern are the protagonists of one of the best DC Comics series on Netflix if you are looking for cartoons for the whole family. They are the protagonists, six ordinary girls who go to school but who have superpowers and are willing to fight all together, uniting their strength, totake down all the villains of Metropolis. A season of about 40 episodes with a short duration, less than 15 minutes per episode, ideal for everyone to watch together and enjoy.

Jessica Jones

Without a doubt, Jessica Jones is one of the best marvel series and more recommendable, an essential story that will conquer us from beginning to end and that already has three seasons and almost 40 episodes. Jessica Jones has ended her life as a superhero and wants to change, put aside her superpowers and save the world. Now, Jones. works as a private detective in charge of investigating people who have special abilities. In this new path that she has decided to choose, Jessica Jones must face the post-traumatic consequences, the past, alcohol, the problems of her daily life, lack of control…

She-Hulk

Jennifer Walters lives her normal life as a 30-year-old person. She is a lawyer, professional and a woman who faces her career and her routine. But she being angry is much more than that, she is She-Hulk. Strong, powerful and a six-foot heroine with superhuman strength She will have to learn to control her power with the help of her cousin.

Ms Marvel

Premiering in 2022, Ms Marvel is a series that follows a teenager from Jersey City who He is a fan of The Avengers. Kamala Khan feels out of place at school and feels like she doesn’t fit in, but her life will begin to change after a cosplay contest at VengaCon where her costume doesn’t seem to be just an ornament but seems to make her who she always wanted.