Discover the key factors of The Marvels that have led it to be Marvel Studios’ biggest box office failure

Expectations were through the roof for ‘The Marvels’, Marvel’s third release of 2023. However, what promised to be another milestone on the successful path of the MCU, has become a historical record for the wrong reasons: the worst opening weekend in MCU history, with only $47 million. This figure contrasts strongly with the 55 million that ‘The Incredible Hulk’ grossed in 2008, a film that until now held this dubious honor. This event marks a turning point and puts into perspective the crisis that the Marvel cinematic universe seems to be going through.

The impact of stellar absence

The SAG-AFTRA strike played a crucial role in the film’s weak promotion. Leading stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson were unable to participate in the marketing campaign, leaving a significant gap in audience appeal and word-of-mouth promotion. This setback deeply affected fan enthusiasm and likely contributed to the disappointing box office performance.

Hidden by the end of Loki

The second season of ‘Loki’, especially its well-received finale, released on the same day as ‘The Marvels’ premiere, overshadowed the film. The quality of ‘Loki’s’ finale set a very high bar, making ‘The Marvels’ seem minor in comparison and relegating it to the background in the preferences of MCU viewers.

Backlash against representation

Despite the excellent representation of minorities in ‘The Marvels’, with significant diversity in its lead and supporting roles, the film faced strong backlash online. Like ‘Captain Marvel,’ ‘The Marvels’ suffered from a barrage of negative reviews, a phenomenon unfortunately common in films led by women and people of color. This rejection reflects a persistent resistance within certain sectors of the audience towards inclusion and diversity in major productions..

Although diverse representation in film is a step forward towards equality and visibility for minorities, it still faces significant obstacles in the form of prejudice and backlash. These criticisms not only impact public perception of the film, but may also influence its commercial success and studios’ willingness to take similar risks in the future. This type of pushback highlights the need for a deeper cultural change that accepts and celebrates diversity in all its forms.

Disconnection with casual fans

‘The Marvels’ introduces main characters from two different Disney+ series, ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Ms. Marvel’. However, this posed a problem for casual MCU fans who don’t follow the streaming series, causing a disconnect with the film due to a lack of familiarity with these characters. This strategy of integrating characters from series into films can be risky, since it assumes that the audience has followed all the ramifications of the Marvel universe.

For those who have not seen the series, the characters and their stories can be confusing or lacking depth. This approach could alienate a significant portion of the audience who enjoy the MCU films but don’t engage with additional content on streaming platforms.

A musical in the MCU: A step too far?

An unexpected musical scene in ‘The Marvels’, where the characters visit a planet whose inhabitants communicate through song and dance, was met with divided opinions. Some considered it too far from the usual MCU tone, while others saw it as a welcome innovation. This foray into the musical genre can be seen as a creative bet that defies expectations.but it also risks alienating traditional MCU fans who prefer more established action-adventure conventions.

The inclusion of a musical number could be interpreted as an attempt to diversify the content of the MCU, but it can also be perceived as an unnecessary deviation that does not fit with the overall tone of the franchise.

Spoilers and wrong promotion

The final trailer for ‘The Marvels’ revealed what many expected: an appearance by the X-Men. This marketing tactic, which sought to generate enthusiasm, ended up diminishing the surprise and expectation for many fans. Revealing such a significant element in trailers can be a double-edged strategy: while it attracts an audience eager to see the beloved characters, it can also diminish the impact and surprise in the cinema.

In an era where spoilers are frowned upon and the expectation for unexpected plot discoveries is high, This marketing decision may have worked against the cinematic experience.reducing the audience’s interest in witnessing the details of the narrative on the big screen.

An MCU far from its great narrative

Another crucial aspect is the lack of connection of ‘The Marvels’ with the MCU Multiverse Saga. At a time when the broader MCU narrative is focused on this saga, the film was perceived as disconnected and lacking relevance to the larger arc. This could reflect a lack of coordination in Marvel’s narrative strategy, where each film should contribute in some way to the advancement of the overall story. In a cinematic universe where every detail counts and every narrative thread is intertwined, the apparent irrelevance of ‘The Marvels’ in the broader context of the MCU may have disappointed the most die-hard fans, who seek cohesion and continuity in each installment.

Superhero fatigue: Too much content?

Finally, superhero fatigue is becoming more and more evident. The overabundance of MCU content and the mixed quality of recent installments have contributed to a decline in overall enthusiasm for the genre. The constant bombardment of superhero movies and series, although initially a successful formula, now seems to be saturating the audience.

Furthermore, the pressure to maintain a high level of quality and originality has become more challenging with each new production.. This phenomenon is not exclusive to the MCU; The film industry as a whole is experiencing a decline in interest in superhero films, which could signal a shift in audience preferences and a potential turning point in how this genre is approached in the future.