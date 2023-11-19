Sergio Massa was the most voted in the first round of the Argentine presidential elections and on Sunday he will be one of the two candidates in the run-off: the other is Javier Milei, far-right and ultra-liberal, who recently obtained the support of the “traditional” right-wing coalition ”, came third. Massa is part of the centre-left Union for the Fatherland coalition, is the Economy Minister of the outgoing president Alberto Fernández and is in fact the candidate of Kirchnerism, the centre-left political current that refers to the former president Nestor Kirchner (died in 2010 ) and his wife and political heir Cristina. Since 2003, Kirchnerism has produced four of the last five presidents.

Polls show Milei slightly ahead in the polls, but by a very small margin.

In his political career, the 51-year-old Massa has been many things: liberal in the early years, then justicialist, Peronist, center-right candidate for president only eight years ago, main critic and opponent of Cristina Kirchner herself, then welcomed back into the center-left. He has always been a pragmatic and ambitious politician, and today he is considered the “candidate of the institutions” because he is opposed to Milei, who has shown himself to have extreme positions and a lot of inexperience.

Over the years it has changed roles and sides: Argentine politics is very fluid, but often characterized by strong contrasts.

The antagonism between Peronists and anti-Peronists (Peronism developed around the figures of Juan Domingo Perón and his wife Evita, in the post-war period and in the 1950s) has recently been replaced by that between Kirchnerists and anti-Kirchnerists: Massa has changed sides twice. His detractors underline an aspect that emerged in various interviews given by friends and family to Argentine newspapers: in a country where football support is considered practically immutable for life (even more than in Italy), Massa was a fan of three teams . As a child he was a San Lorenzo fan, but also a supporter of Chacarita, then as an adult he chose Tigre, a club from the city of the same name, of which he was mayor.

Massa has been involved in politics since he was 16: he started in the youth section of the right-wing liberal party Unione del Centro Democratico, where he was hired on a fixed salary at the age of 17. In the nineties the party was incorporated into the justicialist and Peronist party of the then president Carlos Menem and Massa adapted.

He graduated in law and became a deputy of the province of Buenos Aires. In 2001, President Eduardo Duhalde appointed him director of the National Social Security Administration, the equivalent of our INPS, which in Argentina is one of the bodies with a higher budget at its disposal. In that role, proving himself to be a skilled manager and attentive communicator (his interventions on television were numerous), he came to be known nationally. In 2005 he was elected to parliament for the first time, in 2007 he became mayor of Tigre, a city in the province of Buenos Aires.

A politician who had now become important and recognized, he was called by Cristina Kirchner as head of cabinet of her government (a sort of prime minister, but in a presidential system). Relations with the Kirchner family, which had begun a few years earlier, quickly deteriorated, also due to Massa’s recognized inability to subordinate himself to political leaders. Massa held that position for less than a year, before returning to be mayor of Tigre.

In 2010 the Wikileaks website published a series of official reports written by US officials and ambassadors abroad: in one of these the ambassador to Argentina Vilma Martínez told of a dinner where Massa was present. The then mayor started talking about Nestor and Cristina Kirchner: he defined the former as a “psychopath” and a “monster with a great sense of inferiority” and said that his wife practically only followed “her orders, even though she would do a lot better alone.” The ambassador said that that evening Massa’s wife, Malena Galmarini, also a politician and now head of the state company that manages Buenos Aires’ aqueduct and sewer system, tried in vain to make him stop talking.

The departure that at that point seemed definitive from the Kirchner political current led him to found a new party, the Renewal Front, with which in 2015 he decided to run for president.

He took center-right positions, bringing the “Tiger model” as a solution to security problems. In the city he had activated a centralized camera system which had actually increased arrests and reduced crime. To this proposal was added the use of the armed forces to control the most complex neighborhoods and borders, to combat drug trafficking. The other theme of his campaign was the attack on Kirchnerism: he promised to put Cristina Kirchner in prison for corruption and announced in an “anti-caste” impetus that he would remove all the “gnocchi” (ñoquis) of the government, a term used in Argentina refers to those who pretend to work and instead “steal their salary”.

He took 21 percent of the votes, finished third, but according to many observers he greatly favored the victory of Mauricio Macri’s center-right.

In 2019 he changed fields again. Aware of the few chances of becoming president, he joined the center-left coalition of Cristina Kirchner and Alberto Fernández. He obtained the presidency of parliament and regained the trust of the vice president and leader of the coalition, also due to the enormous problems of the major exponents of the center-left, almost all of whom were facing accusations of corruption and mismanagement.

In August 2022 Cristina Kirchner proposed him to take on the role of Minister of Economy, perhaps one of the most complex jobs in Argentina and in the world (the country has been experiencing an almost twenty-year economic crisis that seems to have no way out). He accepted and also took charge of the ministries of Development and Agriculture: the newspapers defined him as a “superminister” and Massa became the main character of the last phase of the legislature.

Its results were not noteworthy: it failed to stop the rapid increase in inflation, nor to reduce the devaluation of the local currency, nor to improve the conditions of poverty in which 40 percent of the population lives.

He promised to do so as president, arguing that Argentina’s current economic phase, also conditioned by a large debt to the International Monetary Fund, is contingent and destined to improve with a rigorous policy that is attentive to the needs of the less wealthy classes .

During the election campaign his public appointments were limited and he proposed himself as the only alternative to a victory for the right, whether traditional (the United for Change coalition) or extreme (Milei). He has taken advantage of the mobilization of large sectors of Argentine society who want to avoid a victory for the ultra-liberal candidate and on Sunday he will try to complete his long and complex political trajectory by arriving at the Casa Rosada, home to the offices of the Argentine presidency.

