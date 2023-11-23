In recent days, a number of famous people from the US film and music industry have been sued in civil lawsuits for sexual harassment or rape in the state of New York. Complaints were filed Wednesday against singer Axl Rose, actors Cuba Gooding Jr. and Jamie Foxx and music producer Jimmy Iovine. In recent days or weeks, the actor Bill Cosby, the rapper Diddy (also known as Puff Daddy), the producer LA Reid and the former president of the Recording Academy (the organization that awards the Grammys) had been accused of sexual crimes ) Neil Portnow.

The concentration of so many complaints, often relating to events from a few years ago, is linked to the imminent expiration of the terms of the Adult Survivor Act, a New York state law passed in May 2022. The law established a one-year window in which it was possible to file complaints in civil courts for sexual crimes for which the deadlines would otherwise have expired, and therefore allow complaints to be made even for very old crimes. The “lookback” period, to “think back to the past”, began on November 24, 2022, after Thanksgiving, and therefore expires at midnight on Thursday.

According to data from the New York state courts, over 2,700 complaints have been filed to date: the majority are cases against public facilities, government bodies, churches and schools. In particular, over 1,800 are cases of women who report abuse during periods spent in federal or state prisons. The extent of these complaints, according to prosecutor Jonathan Schulman, “reveals the magnitude and systemic nature of the abuses perpetrated by institutions that should ensure safety and pursue rehabilitation.”

But some of the complaints filed under the Adult Survivor Act (ASA) concern famous people. One led to the trial in which former US President Donald Trump was sentenced to pay journalist E. Jean Carroll $5 million for sexual abuse.

One of the latest cases concerns the singer of the rock group Guns N’ Roses Axl Rose: the former model Sheila Kennedy reported him for rape and assault regarding events that occurred in a New York hotel in 1989. Kennedy, who was 26 years old at the time, he had already recounted the episode in a 2016 autobiography and in the 2021 documentary “Look Away” which denounces this and other alleged abuses linked to the world of the music industry. After that event, Kennedy says she had “long-lasting consequences on an emotional, physical and psychological level, with financial repercussions”. In particular, in the complaint she reports post-traumatic stress symptoms every time she hears a Guns N’ Roses song.

The complaint involving actor Cuba Gooding Jr. relates to a 2019 criminal case when he was accused of kissing and groping three women against their will: the actor pleaded guilty to harassment and was not sentenced to prison terms. Today two of those women sued him for damages.

Jamie Foxx was instead accused of sexual abuse and harassment by a woman whose identity was not revealed, who allegedly groped him inside the Catch restaurant in New York: the place was reported for “lack of control”.

The ASA was based on a previous New York state law of 2019, the Child Victims Act, which opened for two years the possibility of reporting abuse suffered by minors for which the normal deadlines had expired: 11 thousand reports arrived, but the law was criticized for not giving adults the same opportunity.

According to lawyers defending some of the accused, the ASA would have led to an excessive number of specious lawsuits. Liz Roberts, head of the legal support group for victims of domestic abuse Safe Horizon, instead defined the law as «a huge victory for survivors, whose courage and commitment has turned into a path for thousands of people to take towards recovery. justice and reparation”.

Victims’ lawyers also argue that the success of lawsuits against other celebrities has convinced many women who feared they would not be heard to file complaints. The most cited case is that of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, convicted in various criminal trials by Los Angeles courts. Last month, English actress Julia Ormond sued not only Weinstein, but also the Disney, Creative Artist and Miramax companies of which she was a director in a New York civil court.