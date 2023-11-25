They are already planning the fourth season of The Mandalorian and actress Emily Swallow reveals details of her character: La Herrera.

Since The Mandalorian began, La Herrera’s character has been gaining relevance. So in season four, she must be aware of everything that will happen to Din Djarin, Bo-Katan Kryze and even Grogu.

Now, actress Emily Swallow, who is under the helmet of La Herrera, wanted to give some clues about everything they are preparing. Although she admits that she still doesn’t know which direction the series will go.

“I honestly don’t know. I really hope so, but I have no details on the direction next season will take. I love La Herrera so much, and I especially love this last season where she and Bo-Katan defied expectations by working together and I love that.”

“I love that they were both willing to look beyond these deeply held beliefs that they had to see what was going to benefit the Mandalorian people as a whole, and take a risk, take a big risk, because for either of them, there could have been “lost the respect of their factions by aligning themselves with the other.”

“And I would love to see more of how this new combined Mandalorian society develops.”

“Of course, I always want to know: Well, what else is La Herrera doing? What does she do when she doesn’t have to drag her forge to different planets all the time, now that she has a home? One base?”.

“I feel like it’s now been established that La Herrera is always an integral part of whatever Din Djarin is doing. I feel like he has to talk to her from time to time, so I feel like we should see her, but I’m not sure we will.” Emily Swallow concludes.

