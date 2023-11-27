Emily Swallow, the actress who will play the Armorer, has given her opinion on the possible return of her character to The Mandalorian

In the vast universe of “The Mandalorian,” each character has their moment under the stars, and it seems that for La Armera, played by Emily Swallow, that moment could be on the verge of a new dawn. With season 4 looming on the horizon, questions arise about the fate of this key characterwhich has captured the imagination of “Star Wars” fans with its mysterious presence and its fundamental role in the plot.

La Armera: Un pilar en la saga de Din Djarin

Since his first appearance, La Armera has been an enigmatic figure, with a skill in forging that goes beyond the material, also forging the destiny of the central characters of the series. Emily Swallow, in a recent interview with The Direct, reveals her uncertainty about the return of his character in the next season. “I really hope so, but I don’t have specific details about the direction of next season,” Swallow confesses.

In a twist that defied fans’ expectations, at the end of last season, he teams up with Bo-Katan Kryze on a reformed Mandalore. This unexpected alliance broke with prevailing theories that placed her as a traitor, in complicity with Moff Gideon.

Expectations and theories for season 4

Swallow shares his enthusiasm for the possibilities that open up for the Mandalorian character and society, blending cultures and beliefs in a common quest. “I would love to see how it develops.” this new combined Mandalorian society“says the actress, pointing out the importance of her character in the general plot and her closeness to Din Djarin.

The uncertainty about the future of La Armera It’s palpable, but Swallow maintains a hopeful theory: “I feel like it’s been established now that The Armorer is always integral to whatever Din Djarin is doing.” This opens a window to the possibility that the character continues to be a pillar in the series.

An expanding universe: What’s next for “The Mandalorian”?

While production on season 4 is scheduled to begin next year, with a possible release in late 2024 or early 2025 on Disney+, fans of the series are kept in suspense, anticipating the return of iconic characters and the introduction of new faces that will further expand the saga’s rich tapestry.

The future of La Armera in “The Mandalorian” remains a fascinating mystery. With a fanbase eager for answers and an actress equally excited about the potential of her character, season 4 promises to be another exciting chapter in this galactic epic.

Other great comebacks that could come

In addition to the unknown about the return of La Armera, there are other characters whose fate in “The Mandalorian” Season 4 arouses great expectation among fans. One of the most anticipated is Bo-Katan Kryze, played by Katee Sackhoff. Her evolution from a defiant Mandalorian leader to a crucial ally in the fight for Mandalore has been a fascinating journey. Her relationship with Din Djarin and the dispute over the Darksaber are pending topics that her fans are eager to explore.

Another character who could have a surprising return Moff Gideon, the cunning antagonist played by Giancarlo Esposito. His knowledge of the Empire’s secrets and his obsession with Grogu and the Mandalorians suggests that he still has a crucial role to play in the series.

Finally, the relationship between Din Djarin and Grogu is still the heart of “The Mandalorian”. Following the emotional events of the previous season, fans are eager to see how this father-son dynamic plays out in new settings and challenges. These characters, along with other familiar and new faces, promise to make Season 4 an unforgettable adventure in the Star Wars universe.