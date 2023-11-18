Corrado Venturini, manager of the Franca e Luciano restaurant together with his sister Roberta says: “That shirt was everything to me, he had given it to me when he played for Juventus. On 17 September 2022 he came to us for lunch and I he had signed it. I have no idea who could have stolen it”

In Livrasco, in the province of Cremona, there is a “sanctuary” for football lovers: the Franca e Luciano restaurant, a fixed destination for players, coaches and football managers from the Cremona area and beyond since the 1970s. Above all Gianluca Vialli, the pride of Cremona, who returned in September 2022, four months before his death, and at the end of the lunch he autographed the number 9 Juventus shirt which he had given to Corrado Venturini, manager of the restaurant at the time together with her sister Roberta, the owner. An heirloom that has been looked after with affection for decades, hanging on the walls of the restaurant. Until Thursday 16 November, when at lunchtime the shirt disappeared, stolen by unknown persons, leaving a void in the hearts of many Cremonese, so much so as to generate a tom-tom on social media so that the Juventus jersey can soon return to its place, between the tables of the restaurant. “I have to confess that I cried and didn’t sleep – said Corrado Venturini -. Gianluca had been coming to us since he was a boy, when he played for Cremonese and would come with his teammates for team dinners or lunches between one training session and another. That the shirt was everything to me, he had given it to me when he played for Juventus. On 17 September 2022 he came to us for lunch and signed it for me. I have no idea who could have stolen it.”

On the walls of the restaurant there are around fifty shirts, donated by the many footballers, from Cremonese and beyond, who stopped by to eat in the tavern, from Antonio Cabrini to Massimo Coda: “I have a collection of over four hundred shirts but that of Gianluca, champion in sport and in life, it has a special meaning because it represents a tangible and usable memory of him for all those who wanted to stop and remember him thanks to this unique heirloom. Clearly the theft has been reported to the competent authorities, who will carry out all the necessary investigations. We hope that Gianluca’s shirt can return home as soon as possible, to still be admired by all the restaurant’s customers.”