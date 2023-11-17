A San Francisco jury on Thursday found David DePape, the right-wing extremist who attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, guilty of assault and attempted kidnapping of a federal officer. DePape now faces up to 20 years in prison on the attempted kidnapping charge, plus an additional 30 years for assault on a family member of a federal officer, and will have to appear before a state grand jury on even more serious charges: attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and residential burglary, for which he faces life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty.

On October 29, 2022, DePape broke into Nancy and Paul Pelosi’s home in San Francisco, California, and attacked Paul with a hammer, repeatedly yelling “Where’s Nancy?” and telling her husband that she wanted to stay until her wife, a major representative of the US Democratic Party, returned home. When he was arrested he had cable ties and adhesive tape with him: after the attack he told investigators that his idea was to kidnap the former Speaker of the Chamber and “break her kneecaps until he revealed the truth ». Paul, who is 83, had been hospitalized with injuries and had undergone an operation for a fractured skull.

DePape’s public defender argued that although his client had attacked Pelosi, he had done so because he sincerely believed in various right-wing conspiracy theories. DePape owned a blog and some social media accounts that regularly published anti-Semitic and far-right content, echoing various conspiracy theories about American politics, including QAnon. Among these he often cited the false theory of Joe Biden’s “stolen elections” from Donald Trump, not recognizing the 2020 electoral outcome. On the blog DePape then frequently posted anti-Semitic content, denied the Holocaust and said he was a fan of Hitler .