A 26-year-old woman was killed in clashes with police on Wednesday during a protest by garment workers in Dhaka, Bangladesh, organized to demand an increase in the minimum wage. The woman, Anjuara Khatun, is the third person to be killed since the claims began, which have been going on since last April. Bangladesh is the second largest clothing producer in the world after China, and from 2011 to 2019 its exports in the sector more than doubled: nevertheless the people it employs are among the poorest in the country and their working conditions continue to be worst.

The largest protests occurred in the last week, after the government announced a minimum wage increase that protesters deemed inadequate. At the moment the people who work in the sector, mostly women, earn 8,300 taka a month, just over 70 euros. On Tuesday, a government-appointed commission agreed to raise the minimum monthly wage to 12,500 taka (106 euros) starting in December. However, the increase is much lower than that requested by the unions, equal to a minimum of 23 thousand taka, i.e. around 200 euros, more or less triple what has been guaranteed so far.

To give you an idea, according to two specialized sites cited by the local newspaper Dhaka Tribune, in March 2022 the average monthly salary in Bangladesh, which has more than 170 million inhabitants and is the eighth most populous country in the world, corresponded to the equivalent of 280 euros, four times that received by those who work in the textile industry.

In recent days, in the main industrial areas around the capital Dhaka, including Ashulia, Gazipur and Savar, there have been demonstrations in which around 25 thousand people participated in total. More than 10 thousand workers blocked the streets and were involved in clashes with the police, who reacted harshly using tear gas and rubber bullets, and at least in the case of Khatun began shooting at those protesting. The protests have led to the closure of at least 100 factories, and police say another 70 have been looted. More than 100 people, including some union leaders, were arrested on charges of violence and causing damage to buildings and cars. Dozens of injuries were also reported.

To produce their garments and maximize profits, fast fashion companies that produce cheap collections for large-scale distribution often rely on factories in countries where labor costs very little, such as Bangladesh. At the moment, the approximately 3,500 textile factories present in the country also produce clothes for well-known brands, such as H&M, Zara or Levi’s. Exports of this type of products make up 85 percent of Bangladesh’s total exports.

Workers in the sector are protesting because they believe that their wages are not adequate for the increase in inflation recorded in the last five years, which according to the National Statistics Office was 9 percent between 2022 and 2023, the increase greater than the last 12 years. Last month eighteen brands, including H&M and Levi’s, but also Gap, Puma and Abercrombie & Fitch, sent a letter to the country’s prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, urging negotiations with the aim of protecting workers’ basic needs. However, Hasina refused to make further interventions, claiming that the increase granted by the government to the sector was far higher than that granted to other categories of workers, such as public workers.

Hasina said that during the protests 19 factories were “attacked and destroyed”, which “guarantee bread and butter and food and work”: the prime minister added that workers “must understand” that “if these factories are closed, the production is interrupted and exports are falling”, they risk their jobs. According to a Bangladeshi union official who spoke to France 24 on condition of anonymity, Hasina’s speech has created “a climate of fear” in the sector and will give even more power to law enforcement to quell any future protests.

The garment workers’ demands come in the context of wider anti-government protests organized in the last two weeks by the country’s main opposition parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Hasina has governed Bangladesh for 15 years and has managed to guarantee the country strong economic growth, but according to the opposition she is implementing a general repression of dissent. In recent days the police have arrested almost 8 thousand opposition members and supporters accused of being involved in various capacities in the violence that erupted during the protests.

The arrest of such a large number of people is considered an attempt by the current government to repress the opposition just months before the next parliamentary elections, scheduled for January.