Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, the secretary of the centre-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) which has governed the Netherlands since 2010, has said that her party will not participate in the next government, after the significant reduction in support in the parliamentary elections on Wednesday. Yeşilgöz-Zegerius said that VVD voters had sent a “clear signal”, and that the party would seek to take on a new role other than being part of a government.

The political force with the most votes was Geert Wilders’ far-right Freedom Party (PVV), which will now have to find allies to obtain a majority in parliament.

Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, however, said that the VVD, while not taking on any role in the next government, will offer its support to a possible centre-right government, therefore voting confidence in parliament without entering it directly. In 2010, it was Wilders who offered external support to the first government of Mark Rutte, of the VVD, which fell a year later due to the differences between Rutte and Wilders.

In the elections the PVV obtained 37 parliamentarians, but to have a majority in the lower house it needs at least 76, out of a total of 150. The PVV will probably ally itself with New Social Contract (NSC), a center-right party born in August, and with the Civic-Peasant Movement (BBB), aimed at defending the interests of farmers and inhabitants of rural areas and well represented in the chamber high of parliament.