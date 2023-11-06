The cold is dangerous. Much more dangerous than heat.

What the cold does to us. According to the World Health Organization, cold inflames the lungs, hinders circulation and increases complications in numerous respiratory diseases. On the other hand, it favors vasoconstriction of the circulatory system, stressing it. In this way, cardiovascular problems such as ischemic heart disease, coronary heart disease or strokes become more likely.

All of this means that cold periods are systematically associated with an increase in respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and, incidentally, with an increase in mortality.

But it’s not just the cold of the street. “There is increasing evidence that cold indoor temperatures have negative health consequences.” Specifically, “cold indoor temperatures have been associated with increased blood pressure, asthma symptoms, and mental health problems.” According to the studies we have, almost 13 out of every 100,000 people who die do so directly from complications derived from living in cold homes.

Furthermore, in our case it is worse. Fundamentally, because “winter mortality is higher in countries with milder climates.” In countries like ours, homes with “poor domestic thermal efficiency” are very common and this exposes them to being more difficult to heat. Difficulties that increase in areas with socioeconomic problems or limited income.

The big question of winter. How do we combine the three key things: savings, comfort and health? And the key data for this is given to us by the WHO. According to the Agency, for countries with temperate or moderately cold climates, the reference temperature is 18 degrees. That is “the barrier” from which environments stop “being safe and balanced.”

What’s more, as they explain, “there is no demonstrable risk to the health of healthy sedentary people whose home has an air temperature of between 18 and 24 °C.” That is, we could take that reference range as long as we are talking about healthy adults (older people, children and people with chronic diseases may need warmer temperatures).

From health to comfort. Taking this range as a reference, there are recommendations from the IDAE (Institute for the Diversification of Savings and Energy) that, “taking into account standardized ergonomic criteria of the thermal environment”, establish the ideal comfort temperature in winter between 21°C and 23°C for daytime and between 15°C and 17°C at night.

In general, we must remember that each degree can represent a variation of 7% in our electricity consumption and, in that sense, many specialists suggest temperatures around 19 degrees.

