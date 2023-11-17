Given how much we appreciate the Air, expectations for Lucid’s first SUV are sky-high. Today the EV brand is taking the curtain off the seven-seater SUV during the Los Angeles Motor Show. And he doesn’t look bad as far as we’re concerned. The Lucid Gravity seems to solve many of the Air’s ergonomic drawbacks and offers much more space for passengers and luggage.

For the design, Lucid doesn’t stay far away from the Air. You recognize the nose of the Air and the roofline also shows many similarities. Nice: if you open the frunk, you can use it as a bench. Since it is a Lucid, the drag coefficient is important to mention. The Gravity’s Cd value is 0.24 – which Lucid says is “unmatched by any other three-row SUV.”

What makes the Lucid Gravity special?

There are three rows: two seats in the front and two benches behind. The back row appears to be close to the middle one, but Lucid says rear passengers have “remarkable legroom.” How you interpret Remarkable is up to you. When no one is in the back, you can fold the benches to create 3,000 liters of luggage space. That’s 500 liters more than a Model X.

Photo: © Lucid

Photo: © Lucid

Photo: © Lucid

Photo: © Lucid

Photo: © Lucid

You will also find a new driver display in the Lucid Gravity called ‘Clearview Cockpit’. The curved screen measures 34 inches and floats above the handlebars. There is an extra screen on the center console where you control functions such as music. Below that screen are real buttons for the temperature and turning the ventilation up and down.

Engines and specifications

You already know the range from the title: 700 kilometers, while the Tesla Model The Lucid Gravity stands on ‘a brand new platform that has been developed from the ground up as an SUV’. Lucid does not say how much horsepower the Gravity will get. It can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and the maximum towing weight is 2,700 kilos.

The Gravity gets an improved version of the Air’s 900-volt architecture. You can probably charge up to 300 kW. Lucid says you can drive 200 miles after 15 minutes of charging. In the photos you can see the Dream Edition. Would we also get the same versions of the Air with the Gravity? The Air is available as Pure, Touring, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Performance and Sapphire.

Price of the Lucid Gravity

Lucid’s SUV will go into production at the end of 2024. In any case, he’s coming to America. Lucid will announce at a later date whether the Gravity will also come to Europe. In America it must cost ‘less than $80,000’. The Model X now retails for $68,590 in America. We’re curious to see how close Gravity can get to that.