The new Magic: The Gathering collection is now on sale that will transport you to the kingdom of Ixalan with adventures that will make you walk among dinosaurs.

Wizards of the Coast today released The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, the latest collection of the world’s most popular trading card game, Magic: The Gathering (MTG). This new adventure returns players to the prehistoric-inspired kingdom of Ixalan, where The mystery has been revealed in the deep underground caverns, with the promise of treasures and dangers to be discovered. As the factions of Ixalan race towards the hidden core of this underground world, who will you join on your expedition? The Lost Caverns of Ixalan went on sale at Magic Arena on November 14, and launches today in physical format.

The race to the core

Four rival factions descend upon the caverns of Ixalan, vying to be the first to discover its source of power. Will you walk with the dinosaurs of the Empire of the Sun, seek fame and riches with the pirates of the Azofar Coalition, revel in demonic shadows with the Legion of Dusk, or heed the call of the Merfolk shamans from the depths? Each of the factions is represented in a pre-constructed Commander Deck for The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, ready to be played by new and veteran players alike. Below are their respective commanders.

Get into the new mechanics

As you discover The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, you decide how to conduct your expedition with new themed gameplay mechanics. The new Descend mechanic can trigger effects based on the number of permanents in the graveyard on a given turn, remembering the lessons of those that were lost.

Treasure hunters can turn the mundane into something magnificent with the new Craft mechanic, which transforms artifact cards into powerful new items by paying mana and exiling the necessary components. The third new mechanic, Discover, is for those who pursue knowledge at all costs, allowing players to exile cards from the top of their library until they find a nonland card of equal or mana value to cast for free or put In his hand. Regardless of which tools you choose, each mechanic will provide unique gameplay paths that can benefit you or be your downfall.

A collaboration of 65 million years

The next collection Beyond the Multiverse arrives with Jurassic World, bringing the excitement and suspense of the blockbuster franchise to Magic: The Gathering. Featuring charismatic characters, fearsome dinosaurs, and fantastic locations, these cards will delight Ixalan and Jurassic World fans alike, and will occasionally appear in Edition Boosters, every Collector’s Booster, and some Secret Lairs. Own a piece of the park with a total of 26 cards including Ellie and Alan, Ian Malcolm and the classic Tyrannosaurus.

Discover Special Guests and Hidden Treasures

With the debut of The Lost Caverns of Ixalan comes the incredible Master-level reprints, which will be reimagined with the introduction of Special Guests. These guests will bring their unique and powerful effects when they join expeditions to the depths. The Lost Caverns of Ixalan also includes a series of reprints of powerful artifacts with dazzling new art. They may appear as non-foil cards in Draft boxes and edition boosters, and with traditional foil treatment in collector booster boxes.

An adventure in style

Ixalan’s natural beauty will leave you in awe with gorgeous new styles and fan-favorite treatments. Waiting to be discovered by the most daring users, and exclusively in collector boosters, extremely rare cards with neon ink treatment are hidden. The Gods of Ixalan remind us of their power with borders designed to represent the horrendous beauty of the underworld. Additionally, collectors will be able to find impressive treatments such as: Mesoamerican Art, basic lands with full core art, extended art, no border, and much more in all The Lost Caverns of Ixalan boosters.

Magic the Gathering: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan includes Draft Boosters, Edition Boosters, Collector Boosters, Commander Decks, Prerelease Packs, Bundle, and Bundle Gift Edition.

You can purchase the envelopes at this link.