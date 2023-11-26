The Haradrim, the southern men of Middle-earth, are known for their ferocity in battle and their loyalty to Sauron. However, his story is much more complex than what is seen in the movies. The Lord of the rings.

In the Second Age, the Haradrim were allies of the men of Númenor. They traded and shared culture, and the Numenorians even helped the Haradrim build the city of Umbar.

However, things changed when Sauron began to corrupt the men of the east and south. In 3261 SA, Sauron was defeated by the Numenorians and taken captive to Númenor. However, during his captivity, Sauron corrupted the king of Númenor, Ar-Pharazôn.

Ar-Pharazôn became a tyrant and led Númenor to war with the Valar. The Valar destroyed Númenor, but the Haradrim were caught in the conflict.

After the destruction of Númenor, the Haradrim were divided. Some allied themselves with Sauron, while others rebelled against him. Those who rebelled were defeated and subdued by Sauron.

In the Third Age, the Haradrim were an oppressed and ruthless people. Sauron used them as soldiers in his wars, and they fought fiercely at the Battle of the Pelennor Fields.

The history of the Haradrim is a story of tragedy and corruption. They are a people who were betrayed by their allies and forced to serve a greater evil.

The possibilities for The Rings of Power

season 2 of The Rings of Power You have the opportunity to explore the history of the Haradrim in depth. The series could show how the Haradrim and the Numenorians became allies, how Sauron corrupted Ar-Pharazôn, and how the Haradrim were forced to serve Sauron.

Such a story would be complex and dramatic, and would help viewers better understand the Haradrim. In addition, it would be an opportunity to show new landscapes and cultures of Middle Earth.

The Haradrim are a fascinating people with a rich and complex history. Its inclusion in The Rings of Power could enrich the series and help viewers better understand Tolkien’s world.

