Let’s imagine a person who is trying to fall asleep, and when he can’t, he keeps turning around in bed. Something like this is happening with the Californian supervolcano known as the Long Valley Caldera.

A restless dream. The Long Valley Caldera is a dormant and cooling volcano. This is what a recent geological study carried out in this volcanic caldera located on the border between the North American states of California and Nevada has concluded. The authors of the study have verified that the recent signs of activity in the region are precisely signs that the volcano, still dormant, is moving towards its eternal sleep.

According to the authors of the study, these signs of activity could last for a while and even intensify. These samples would come in the form of earthquakes and small eruptions, but not a large eruption like those caused by this supervolcano in the past.

“We do not believe that the region is preparing for another volcanic supereruption, but the cooling process can release enough gas and liquid to cause earthquakes and small eruptions,” Zhongwen Zhan, one of the authors of the study, explained in a press release.

100,000 years at rest. The last eruption of this volcano occurred about 100,000 years ago. As a reference, volcanoes that have had eruptions or other signs of activity throughout the geological era known as Holocene are usually considered active, a geological era that covers approximately the last 10,000 years.

But this is not the case in Long Valley. Even though it has not erupted, this volcanic caldera has shown signs of activity in the form of earthquakes. An example of this was a period of activity experienced towards the end of the 1970s and the beginning of the following decade, when in the same year four earthquakes of magnitude 6 occurred in the area.

Like 10,000 seismographs. The authors of the study used a technique called distributed acoustic sensing, for which they laid 100 kilometers of fiber optic cable throughout the region. This system allowed the researchers to analyze 2,000 seismic events that occurred during a year and a half of study.

This allowed the researchers to have a fairly precise idea of ​​what was happening kilometers below the surface of the corridor studied. After that, they processed the data using a computational learning algorithm that facilitated the creation of the “image” of what was happening underground.

What is happening under the ground? They thus verified that there was a separation between the magma chamber of the volcano, located about 12 kilometers below the surface, and a hydrothermal system located in the upper layer of the caldera.

According to the researchers, the cooling of the magma would be causing the gases and liquids trapped in the chamber to tend to rise and accumulate in the upper part of it. Its accumulation would in turn cause “inflation” and a slow rise of the land above the volcano, as well as occasional earthquakes.

In their article, recently published in the journal Science Advances, the researchers point out that the “restlessness” of the Long Valley Caldera implies that it is a “dying” system, which still carries risk but not the danger of bygone eras.

A 760,000-year-old volcano. And this danger of yesteryear is not negligible. The Long Valley Caldera was formed during the Pleistocene, more specifically about 760,000 years ago.

It is estimated that the event through which this supervolcano was formed released 650 cubic kilometers of ash. Enough ash to cover the Iberian Peninsula and island communities with more than a meter of sediment. Perhaps the inactivity of this volcano is therefore good news.

Imagen | Joshua Hammari, BLM (Bureau of Land Management)