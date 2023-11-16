Rise of the Ronin has positioned itself as one of the most anticipated games and can now be added to the wish list on the PS Store… Many fans think that this is no coincidence.

Announced a while ago for PS5 and PC, the promising Rise of the Ronin has been established as a great title for fans of feudal Japan and the romanticism behind the figure of the samurai. Unfortunately, not too many details have been known.

After being informed that Rise of the Ronin will be a mix between Ghost of Tsushima, Assassin’s Creed and Dark Souls, according to a well-known leaker; Not much else has been clear about this new game of Team Ninja.

However, a new discovery has made several fans of the game begin to theorize about an upcoming announcement about it. Right now, Rise of the Ronin can be added to the PS Store wish list. This is something that could not be done until a few hours ago.

While it is true that this movement does not mean anything, the proximity to The Game Awards gala has generated rumors about a possible new Team Ninja reveal focused on this long-awaited action-adventure title.

¿Rise of the Ronin en The Game Awards?

The event is celebrated on December 7 and there are already a few who are beginning to theorize what Let’s see a release date for the game during this stream, which is much more than an awards ceremony for GOTY of the year.

In case you’re interested in feudal Japan, this topic consists of a few games in production. Another of the games that has stood out is Phantom Blade Zero, a title also presented for PS5 that has offered a little more information, such as that it will not have microtransactions.

Officially About Rise of the Ronin we know that the game will take us to the year 1863a period of change for the land of the rising sun known as Bakumatsu, and will blend a deep combat system, RPG elements and open world into the ultimate samurai experience.

