The Logitech G PRO X headphones revolutionize Black Friday with a spectacular discount of 129.99 euros. Get ready for an immersive, professional-quality gaming experience at half the price.

When it comes to gaming, sound is as crucial as image. A good headset can transform your game, taking you from your bedroom straight to the battlefield, racetrack, or magical world of your choice. And now, with the Logitech G PRO X, this experience is at your fingertips at an irresistible price during Amazon’s Black Friday.

Los Logitech G PRO X They are not ordinary headphones. Designed in collaboration with professional gamers, these headphones combine style, comfort and cutting-edge technology to give you an unmatched gaming experience. And best of all: they are available for only 129 euros, while their cable version awaits you for only 77 euros.

LIGHTSPEED Wireless Technology: Freedom without sacrifices

The first thing that stands out about the Logitech G PRO LIGHTSPEED wireless technology. This technology offers you more than 13 meters range y up to 20 hours of play on a single charge, giving you complete freedom of movement without compromising sound quality.

He Detachable 6mm microphone with Blue VO!CE technology It is another strong point. This technology includes real time noise reduction and a compressor, ensuring your voice sounds clear and professional, whether in an intense tournament or a casual gaming session with friends.

DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound: total immersion

He immersive sound DTS Headphone:X 2.0 takes the listening experience beyond traditional 7.1. It allows you greater positional awareness in the game, meaning you can hear every detail and anticipate your opponents. This is not just listening; It’s living the game.

Los 50mm PRO-G controllers They are a wonder in their own right. Its unique hybrid mesh construction provides clear and precise sound, with enhanced bass response that completely immerses you in your game, giving you that essential advantage over your opponents.

Award-winning comfort and design

Comfort is key during long gaming sessions, and the Logitech G PRO X has you covered. With memory foam pads Wrapped in premium faux leather or breathable velvet, these headphones offer long-lasting comfort combined with effective passive noise reduction.

In short, the Logitech G PRO X are an exceptional choice for gamers looking for professional quality at an affordable price. Whether it’s their cutting-edge sound technology, superior comfort, or sleek design, these headphones are an investment that will elevate you to the top of your game. Don’t miss this Black Friday offer on Amazon!

