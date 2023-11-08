Sony and Nintendo join forces to develop a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie

A live-action film from the popular franchise NintendoThe Legend of Zelda, is officially in development.

The Legend of Zelda will make the leap to the big screen

2023 has become a great year for fans of Zeldasince after the launch of Tears of the KingdomNintendo has just confirmed that a live-action film of said saga is being prepared.

The film will be produced by Sony’s Avi Arad and Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto. Additionally, the project will be led by Wes Ballknown for working in The maze runner. Sony will be responsible for distributing the film, and will also co-finance it with Nintendo. In a statement, Miyamoto had this to say about the project: “It will take time to complete, but I hope you are looking forward to seeing it.”

Unfortunately, although it is already known who the director will be, there is no more information about this adaptation. Therefore, its premiere is probably still a long way off. Meanwhile, we will be waiting for any news related to Nintendo’s live-action.