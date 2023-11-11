Netflix has set out to offer the definitive celebration of the 30th anniversary of Yu Yu Hakusho: In just over a month his live action will arrive on the video platform and he wants to compete head-on with the success of One Piece. The keys to being up to par? A powerful cast, action in large doses and sticking to the original material. So, yes.

The highlight of the second day of Geeked Week’ 23 took a while, but the results were worth it: the almost two minutes of footage offered by the first trailer for Yu Yu Hakusho They are everything a fan of Yoshihiro Togashi’s work can ask for, but also a claim for those who do not yet know him.

Yu Yu Hakusho, The original work premiered in mid-1993 in Weekly Shonen Jump, the same publication in which Dragon Ball, Naruto and One Piece were born; becoming one of its most popular series, combining amazing combat, paranormal elements and heroes that radiated their own personality.

When it comes to Netflix’s live action, the streaming video giant has not measured budgets when it comes to offering sets, special effects and a stellar cast with Takumi Kitamura, Jun Shison, Kanata Hongo, Shuhei Uesugi, Kenichi Takito , Goro Inagaki and Go Ayano. Real-life paranormal detectives and their enemies are in good hands.





what is it about Yu Yu Hakusho? After losing his life in an accident, the soul of Yusuke Urameshi, receives an unexpected opportunity to return to the world of the living. The deal is to act as a spiritual detective for the son of the ruler of the spirit world. Now, as expected from an action manga, these investigations will not be resolved in a diplomatic way.

Yu Yu Hakusho It will put the finishing touch to a 2023 in which anime and video game fans have had no respite on Netflix. The challenge is to live up to a cult manganime, and the essential ingredients are present. Netflix’s next hit based on a JUMP hit? We will have the answer December 14but what has been shown is already very well channeled.

