The live action How to Train Your Dragon, which will once again be directed and scripted by Dean DeBlois, has suffered a slight delay due to strikes, but is still scheduled for 2025.

At the beginning of 2023, the first rumors began to emerge about the possible live action of How to Train Your Dragon, rumors that were soon confirmed by Universal Pictures y DreamWorks Animation.

There is still a long way to go before we can enjoy the film, and the strikes SAG-AFTRA against AMPTP They have only extended production, causing its release date in theaters to have also been affected with a slight delay.

The real image version of How to Train Your Dragon began filming in June of this year in Los Angeles, but production stopped when production began. interpreters strikes.

Although at first it seemed that the new How to Train Your Dragon movie would hit theaters on March 14, 2025the new date indicates that it will be released in theaters on the June 13th of that same year. At least it’s not too significant a delay.

Who’s who in the live action How to Train Your Dragon?

How to Train Your Dragon will be a real image adaptation from the animated film of the same name DreamWorks Animationwhich in turn was based on children’s books of the same name written by Cressida Cowell.

Dean DeBloisthe director and screenwriter of the original film, returns in the same positions for the real image version. In addition, he will also act as a producer along with Mark Platt y Adam Siegel.

In recent months it was revealed that the live action How to Train Your Dragon would star Mason Thames in the role of Hiccup, and by Nico Parker giving life to Astrid. In the animated version, Jay Baruchel had been in charge of giving voice to Hiccupwhile America Ferrera played Astrid.