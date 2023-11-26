Adaptations of video game, anime and manga franchises have proven to be successful enough for large film companies to be willing to invest a lot of resources in films of this type. Among these projects is one of Naruto that was thought to be forgotten, but which has just resurfaced with very encouraging news for fans.

Maybe you don’t remember it or you didn’t even realize it, but in 2015 SHUEISHA (owner of the IP) announced that she would collaborate with the film production house Lionsgate to work on a live-action Naruto movie.

Since then, news or updates surrounding the project have been practically zerowhich made many think that the project would have stagnated o it would not have come to fruition.

What happened to the live-action Naruto movie?

The good news is that, although they have already passed almost 10 years since its announcementthe adaptation still stands.

Thanks to a new report from Variety, today we know that the project is still in the hands of Lionsgate and the best of all is that it finally has a screenwriter: Tasha Huoa creative you may know from her work on the recent projects Red Sonja (screenwriter) and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (producer).

This is how great the live-action Naruto movie could look

“Adapting iconic characters or IPs makes writing easier because the passion for writing is already there“Huo commented. “I’m already so inspired by these characters that it’s exciting to just be a part of their adventure and try to tell a fun story in a way that attracts me as a fan“.

Beyond that, there are no details about what story the live-action film will tell, much less details about its cast. Apparently, the Naruto adaptation is in too early a phase or maybe you haven’t even started the work of preproductionwhich means it could very well be ready until 2025 or years later.

In case you missed it: new Naruto manga revealed the origin of the Rasengan with a tender love story between Minato and Kushina.

