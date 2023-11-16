Good news from Nintendo Europe! Apparently, the company has launched a new game promotion with offers in the Nintendo Switch eShop. It comes with outstanding offers and record discounts on games. You already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

New offers on Nintendo Switch games

For now it seems that the offers are available in Europeso do not hesitate to take advantage of them as soon as possible since They only last until the end of the month and include outstanding discounts. If you do not have an account in these regions and are interested in an offer, you can find our tutorial to access the eShop in other territories at this link.

Here you have the most notable ones for this week, although more will be released next week:

LEGO® Star WarsTM: The Skywalker Saga

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Precio Original: 59,99 €

Reduced price: 17,99 €

Description: The galaxy is yours with LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga.

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Precio Original: 49,99 €

Reduced price: 34,99 €

Description: The wings of the heart take flight once again.

Cars 3: Towards Victory

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Precio Original: 59,99 €

Reduced price: 4,79 €

Description: Warm up your engines and get ready for the ultimate automotive experience in Cars 3: Towards Victory.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Precio Original: 49,99 €

Reduced price: 19,99 €

Description: Get ready to beat the drum to DON-chan’s rhythm! Join a fantastic musical adventure, with friends or alone!

Night’s Watch -Kimetsu No Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Precio Original: 59,99 €

Reduced price: 23,99 €

Description: Be the blade that destroys demons!

EA SPORTS FC™ 24

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Precio Original: 59,99 €

Reduced price: 29,99 €

Description: We welcome you to the Club.

Sonic Frontiers

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Precio Original: 59,99 €

Reduced price: 23,99 €

Description: Enjoy Sonic like never before!

Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Precio Original: 49,99 €

Reduced price: 24,99 €

Description: Join Crash on his time adventure.

No Man’s Sky

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Precio Original: 49,99 €

Reduced price: 24,99 €

Description: Explore an infinite universe full of possibilities.

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Precio Original: 29,99 €

Reduced price: 5,09 €

Description: Enter a world full of monsters and secrets.

Persona Collection

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Precio Original: 89,98 €

Reduced price: 58,48 €

Description: A special collection for Persona fans.

Dead Cells

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Price from: 24,99 €

Reduced price: 14,99 €

Description: A challenging action and exploration game.

Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Precio Original: 39,99 €

Reduced price: 7,99 €

Description: Speed ​​and chases in high definition.

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Precio Original: 29,99 €

Reduced price: 9,89 €

Description: Solve cases and defend your clients in court.

Little Nightmares I & II Bundle

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Precio Original: 49,99 €

Reduced price: 14,99 €

Description: Immerse yourself in a dark and disturbing world.

You can find them in full on the Nintendo website.

What do you think? You can find more similar promotions from other companies.

Fuente.