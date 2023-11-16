loading…

Albert Einstein, the genius Jewish scientist who discovered the theory of relativity. He is one of the Jewish figures who opposes the establishment of the State of Israel on Palestinian land. Photo/Albert Einstein Photo

TEL AVIV – Albert Einstein, the genius physicist and one of the greatest scientists in history, was Jewish. However, he hated the founding Zionist movement State of Israel as a project.

As the Israel-Hamas war has raged in the last 42 days, Einstein’s letter predicting the destruction of the State of Israel has once again become a topic of public discussion.

Einstein’s letter, which only contains about 50 words, contains reflections on the ultimate fate of the State of Israel when he was asked to help raise funds for what he called “terrorist cells” of Israel’s then ruling party.

Ten years before the State of Israel declared its founding in 1948 on land stolen from the Palestinian people, Einstein was outspoken that the creation of the State of Israel was contrary to the essential nature of Judaism.

After fleeing Germany during the reign of Adolf Hitler and eventually becoming a US citizen, Einstein didn’t need any lessons on what fascism was like.

This genius physicist, supported by several other prominent Jewish intellectuals, already identified the shortcomings and fault lines in 1946 when he addressed the Anglo-American Committee of Inquiry on the Palestinian issue.

He doesn’t understand why the State of Israel is needed. “I’m sure it’s bad,” he said.

Two years later, in 1948, he and a number of Jewish academics sent a letter to the New York Times protesting Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin’s visit to the United States.

In well-documented letters, they denounced Menachem Begin’s Herut (Freedom) Party, and likened it to a political party whose organization, methods, political philosophy, and social appeal closely resembled those of the Nazi and Fascist parties.

Herut is a right-wing nationalist party which later became the Likud Party led by Benjamin Netanyahu—the current Israeli PM.