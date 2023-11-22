The long duration of One Piece could be one of the great qualities of this work.

The development of Karoo, Vivi’s pet, shows that the long duration of One Piece is a very positive aspect of this work.

It is a secret to no one that One Piece is one of the longest manga/anime in historysince this work has managed to exceed a whopping 1,000 chapters, recounting all kinds of shocking events that have made this series a true wonder that is worth enjoying.

Likewise, although One Piece has one of the most extensive plotsso many new followers They usually feel a little discouraged due to the large number of hours they have to dedicate to this work to stay up to date, with the length of this work being one of the elements that often deters fans from getting hooked on this story.

However, this disturbing aspect could be one of the great advantages that have made One Piece one of the most successful works of all timesince, due to its long duration, Eiichiro Oda has been able develop a diverse cast of charactersmaking the plot exquisite and that has been demonstrated in the different arcs of the series.

The long duration of One Piece is one of the great qualities of this work

As we have mentioned, One Piece’s longevity has meant that, with the passage of time, the plot has been enriched with unique events and memorable characters, extending in such a way that this story He has more than 1,000 chapters to his credit. of surprising adventures. However, due to the long duration of this plot, many new viewers I tend not to give this series a chance. with twenty-five years of issue, a detail that is understandable.

Nevertheless, One Piece’s length is not a completely negative factorsince this has given him a great advantage over other manga/anime, well, the extension of this story has given Oda enough time to make each character memorableexpanding their backstories and motivations, so much so that even secondary characters or that one might think that they are inconsequential have shown great development.

In fact, this detail was demonstrated during the events of Alabasta, one of the best arcs of One Piece, in which new characters were introduced that developed the plot in an exceptional way, showing the growth of the Straw Hats. However, during this saga, Karoo, Vivi’s duck, a secondary character showed great development which confirmed that One Piece’s duration could be very positive.

It is well known that Vivi, the princess of Alabasta, has a pet duck named Karoo, which has become his faithful companion since birth, providing him with moments of comic relief and occasional assistance. However, during the development of this arc, Karoo proved to be more than a supporting charactersince he helped in several of the events that broke out in this country, showing a great bravery and loyalty towards Vivi.

Karoo had several moments of braverygiven that he saved Vivi on several occasionsshowing her loyalty and commitment to her faithful friend, a detail that could be transmitted in an exceptional way, thanks to One Piece durationbecause due to this extension, Eiichiro Oda It has been able to expand its stories and give prominence to secondary characters, this being a great advantage over other series that lack the time to show the virtues of their characters.

The long duration of One Piece has served to make each backstory and motivations of the various characters in this work memorable.Well, the mangaka has been in charge of designing and building characters worthy of this story, which have become unforgettable with the passage of time, being Karoo a clear example of this.

Without a doubt, These small details show that the long duration of One Piece is a positive factor which gives it a great advantage over other works, since it has allowed the various characters contained in this vast universe to have an optimal and memorable development.

