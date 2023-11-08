After years of waiting by fans, “The Legend Of Zelda” will officially have its own movie.

Confirmed a few hours ago, Nintendo finally gave the green light to move forward with the development of a movie based on the video game “The Legend of Zelda.” Unlike the rumors that sounded strong for an animated project after the success of Super Mario Bros, This film adaptation will be live-action.

Among other details, we know that together with Nintendo, Arad Productions Inc. will be behind the management of the project. On the direction side, Wes Ball will be responsible, just as he was in the “Maze Runner” saga and the upcoming “Planet of the Apes: New Kingdom.”

Nintendo

What is the story we will see?

Set in the land of Hyrule, the saga follows the heroic adventures of the young warrior Link, who must face countless dangers and solve puzzles to help Princess Zelda defeat Ganondorf. Since the launch of the first game in 1986, “The Legend of Zelda” has positioned itself as one of the most beloved franchises among gamers. The series created by Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka enjoys enormous critical acclaim and already exceeds more than 150 million copies sold.

Initially, This would be the first film adaptation of Zelda, since it is not the first time that this universe has been brought to the field of animation. In 1989, DiC Entertainment produced a series loosely based on the events of the first game, although it was not popular and ended with only 13 episodes.

Who will steer the ship?

Tape will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto, representative director and member of Nintendo, in association with Avi Arad, president of Arad Productions Inc. Arad is best remembered for his involvement as a producer on Marvel franchises, especially Sony’s Spider-Man movies.