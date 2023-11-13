Like the Super Mario Bros. movie, now Nintendo will try to satisfy fans with The Legend of Zelda.

The genius behind Nintendo’s hits, Shigeru Miyamoto, has taken the lead in addressing concerns surrounding the long-awaited The Legend of Zelda movie, following the mixed reviews The Super Mario Bros. Movie received.

Although the adaptation of Super Mario Bros. made waves at the global box office with a collection of 1,362 million dollars, it failed to completely conquer critics. Miyamoto, however, is determined to learn from that experience and raise the stakes for The Legend of Zelda.

In a recent Q&A session about Nintendo’s financial results, Miyamoto shared exciting details about the project underway. He revealed that he has been collaborating with producer Avi Arad for the last decade, demonstrating the level of dedication they are pouring into the production of this epic cinematic adventure.

Recognizing the challenge of living up to the expectations of a passionate fan base, Miyamoto assured that they have been working tirelessly to create a film that will not only delight fans of the saga, but also attract new fans.

These are his words.

“As for the live-action Legend of Zelda movie, I know we face an extremely high hurdle in producing a movie that won’t disappoint the global fan base. With this challenge in mind, I have been discussing this project with Avi Arad, president of Arad Productions Inc., for approximately 10 years. Movies are like games, in the sense that you need to spend a lot of time working on them until you come up with something you’re happy with. Therefore, films need sponsors who can provide them with full support until completion. For the production of our films, Nintendo itself acts as a sponsor. To produce the film, we were able to put together a group of people who are willing to put time into the production until we come up with something we feel confident in. We hope to release something good that meets everyone’s expectations, so please look forward to it.”

With the foundations well established and a decade of planning behind it, The Legend of Zelda is shaping up to be a cinematic masterpiece that will leave video game lovers and the general public in awe.

Do you want to see that The Legend of Zelda movie? Who should play Link? Leave us your comments.