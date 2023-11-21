Ganondorf is the quintessential villain of The Legend of Zelda game franchise. Although with the passing of the years and different titles We have seen several versions of the villain of the saga. Ganon, Ganondorf… is one of the many ways to call the axis of evil in this universe.

But what surely very few fans or players of the titles know is that Ganondorf has a different name and different than his real name would be. In this curiosity of the world of Nintendo we want to stop for a moment in this note, so that you can take a look at one of the many curiosities that populate this very special fantasy world.

The King of Evil has many names but only one of them fits what he really is. Although Ganondorf is characterized as a Gerudo maleit seems that his demonic form still hides many more secrets than we thought.

He Ganondorf’s full name It is not something that can be easily understood, since we have to search a little through all the content of the Zelda game series. A Link to the Past was the first game to discuss Ganon and Ganondorf from a deeper point of view. And according to the Nintendo’s official Zelda guidethe villain’s full name would be Ganondorf Dragmire.

Los Dragmire They never appeared in a Zelda gameand most of the families and surnames that appear in Zelda lore are a mystery today.

