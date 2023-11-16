We have good news for all fans of The Legend of Zelda, as it has just been announced that a real replica of the Master Sword, the most emblematic sword of the saga since its origins, is on the way.

This sword is one of the favorite weapons of gamers

As you surely know, almost every installment of the saga is based on obtaining the power of the legendary Master Sword to confront a new evil. Now, Link won’t be the only one who can have that power in his hands.

Why do we say this? Because Nintendo and Proplica, a company belonging to Bandai Namco, have just announced the release of a real Master Sword that looks impressive and that you are going to want in your collection.

Here you can see it:

This is the replica of the Master Sword

As you could see, this sword is based on the version from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so the design will appeal to most.

An important point is that the item is a full-scale replica of the sword nailed to its pedestal, so it will be a great extra for all the most demanding collectors. The bad news is that the Master Sword does not have a release date or an estimated price, so we will remain attentive to share all the details with you when they are revealed.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



It is worth mentioning that Proplica has been in charge of making exact replicas of video game and anime objects for a long time, which is why it has already presented some such as the Sailor Moon scepters or the Keyblade from Kingdom Hearts.

What do you think of this sword? Would you like to have it in your collection? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente