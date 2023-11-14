The Legend of Zelda is full of great characters and personalities that have been repeated on many occasions throughout the franchise’s games. Such is the case of Impa, one of the most important personalities of Zelda games, and whose versions over the years we want to remember.
So let’s start:
Skyward Sword version
Ocarina of Time version
Impa de Breath of the Wild
Impa Tears of the Kingdom
Impa Oracle of Ages/Seasons
The Adventure Of Link
A Link Between Worlds
The Legend of Zelda 1986
Impa is a character that has always had great importance in the building the lore of Zelda games. And not only that, it is also extremely important in most of the games in the series that have greater narrative weight.
A character who has had different versions with the passage of the various games, but that has managed to fit perfectly with the needs of Link and Hyrule. Without a doubt, one of those secondary protagonists that has been most missing in The Legend of Zelda.
Comment what is your favorite version and which one do you think best suits the character’s personality.
Leave a Reply