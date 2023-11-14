The Legend of Zelda is full of great characters and personalities that have been repeated on many occasions throughout the franchise’s games. Such is the case of Impa, one of the most important personalities of Zelda games, and whose versions over the years we want to remember.

So let’s start:

Skyward Sword version

Ocarina of Time version

Impa de Breath of the Wild

Impa Tears of the Kingdom

Impa Oracle of Ages/Seasons

The Adventure Of Link

A Link Between Worlds

The Legend of Zelda 1986

Impa is a character that has always had great importance in the building the lore of Zelda games. And not only that, it is also extremely important in most of the games in the series that have greater narrative weight.

A character who has had different versions with the passage of the various games, but that has managed to fit perfectly with the needs of Link and Hyrule. Without a doubt, one of those secondary protagonists that has been most missing in The Legend of Zelda.

