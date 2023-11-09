Rediscover the Kingdom of Hyrule With new eyes it is an irresistible plan. Witnessing the wonders and dangers of your fantasy world through a new light will be an adventure. It has been for more than 30 years in video games, and it will continue to be so when The Legend of Zelda makes its jump to the big screen. Because, little by little, we have gotten rid of the chills when a new Made in Hollywood adaptation was announced. And that the project also has a special touch from Nintendo itself is a double guarantee.

The movie of The Legend of Zelda It will be the second major production of The Big N for movie theaters in which Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of the video game saga and a legend in his own right, directly participates. However, the great peculiarity of this expansion of Nintendo licenses towards cinema is that this time it is a film with flesh and blood actors. Among other things, because the tone and theme of this project will be different from that of Super Mario Bros. The Movie.

The Legend of Zelda has captivated millions of video game lovers throughout six generations of consoles. In fact, Robin Williams himself named his daughter after the princess of Hyrule. So it goes without saying that this is a highly anticipated film. Precisely for this reason, Nintendo has partnered with the production company of Avi Arad (who promoted the phenomenon of superhero cinema) and a Sony Pictures more than accustomed to bringing video games to celluloid. A true alignment of stars for a film destined to be exceptional. And we will not settle for less.

At VidaExtra we are true lovers of The Legend of Zelda. Precisely for this reason we have brought together in one place all the information about the film through a text in constant evolution and revision in which you will always find updated announcements, we will substantiate the rumors and we will discuss possible leaks as they appear. The objective: resolve all doubts prior to the premiere And, in case you haven’t played any game, you know what you need to know about the saga to have a great time. Our starting point: the key date.

The Legend of Zelda release date





The movie of The Legend of Zelda will be released from 2025. Most likely, in 2026. At the moment no date has been offered or suggested, but we know that Miyamoto and the film’s producers have been shaping the project for years and the announcement came with a director already assigned: none other than Wes Ball.

For reference, the announcement of Super Mario Bros. The Movie It was produced in 2018, although the circumstances of the pandemic forced production to be accommodated and, finally, to delay its release until 2023. If there are no setbacks, we can expect that Nintendo’s second film will have a shorter time frame.

To begin with, since it is a fantasy production filmed with real actors, it would fit with the average of two and a half years that it takes on average for a big-budget film to be shot. As long as it doesn’t fall into one of the dreaded Hollywood limbos. To which we must add a special incentive: the year 2026 will mark the 40th anniversary since the launch of The Legend of Zelda on Nintendo’s 8-bit consoles. So, if things don’t go wrong, the film will become a crucial part of the celebration.

Regarding the domestic format, we expect that it will have the same distribution as the current Sony Pictures films through direct distribution on the main streaming platforms. However, there is an exceptional feature: the arrival of Sony Pictures Core enables priority access to the majority of films distributed by Sony. In other words: although it is only possible to rent or buy movies on Xbox consoles (beyond the Netflix or Apple apps), don’t rule out seeing Link on PlayStation.

The plot: what is The Legend of Zelda about?





All the stories of The Legend of Zelda They revolve around three qualities: wisdom, power and courage. Three gifts granted by Goddesses who preceded existence and which, after the creation of the world, the natural order of things and life itself, were deposited in a relic of enormous power. A golden triangle, treasured and coveted by the people of the Hyrule kingdom, which was given the name the Triforce.

The legends of Hyrule established that the Triforce was capable of making any wish come true. In addition to being a symbol of faith, the Goddesses granted living beings a desperate resource for times of need that responded to those of strong spirit, regardless of whether their intentions were righteous or evil. As expected, this stirred the waters even more and awakened arcane evils.

To save the righteous from a terrible evil, the guardian of the Triforce appointed by the Goddesses sacrificed her own divinity. From that very moment, the fate of the relic was tied to her descendants, the honorable and wise royal family of Hyrule; as well as the reincarnation of the same powerful evil that has tormented the Kingdom for generations.





And what happens to the heir, the quality of courage? In times of dire need, it follows that a hero will make a difference. And, coincidence or not, all the heroes who have saved Hyrule have responded to the same name: Link the adventurer.

With notable exceptions, all video games The Legend of Zelda They are tied to an official canon in which the sensations of adventure, discovery and achievement come together around a hero destined to rescue the Kingdom of Hyrule with the help of the Master Sword in his hand and an unbreakable will that will help him overcome the tests of ingenuity, strength and courage.

We will have to wait a little longer to know if the film The Legend of Zelda It is based on one of the already known stories, it will take a little bit of each one or it will bet on offering a completely original plot in which the fantasy and excitement of adventure lead us to new resolutions. And who knows? With the legendary Shigeru Miyamoto in charge of the project, it is not ruled out that it will even be part of the official chronology of the saga.

About the production of The Legend of Zelda





Nintendo had already produced series and short films of The Legend of Zelda previously. There we have the example of the television series The Legend of Zeldawhose 13 episodes were broadcast in 1989, or the animated shorts of The Legend of Zelda: The Misadventures of Link which were broadcast between 2013 and 2014. However, it was not until the transition period to Nintendo Switch when the Big N reconsidered producing based films together with other film studios. Films in which, unlike the 1994 Super Mario Bros. movie, they had some creative control.

The creation of the film The Legend of Zelda was in parallel to Super Mario Bros. The Movie. Shigheru Miyamoto himself signed that, before it was officially announced, he had been working for many years with producer Avi Arad to bring his video game saga to film with real actors. And despite numerous insinuations and denials from Nintendo, it was not until November 2023 that the announcement could be made officially.

In fact, Miyamoto’s words and Nintendo’s statement were a double announcement: in addition to confirming that we would have a The Legend of Zelda (after several rumors about it) it was established that its development officially began around November 7, 2023.





I asked Avi-san to produce this film with me and we have now officially begun development on the film with Nintendo themselves heavily involved in the production. It will take time to complete, but I hope you are looking forward to seeing it.

Why not before? Although the Illumination studio ruled out that they were working on the film The Legend of Zelda A few months before the announcement, the truth is that during the middle of 2023 there was a huge stoppage in the Mecca of Cinema that conditioned all projects (including the possible sequel to Super Mario Bros.) due to the strike of actors and scriptwriters.

Regarding production, the budget for the film has not been finalized. The Legend of Zelda but we know that Nintendo itself will contribute more than half of it, while Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc will contribute the rest and will manage the distribution of the film worldwide.





The third party involved is Arad Productions, the production company of Avi Arad himself, to whom we owe the Spider-Man films or the Uncharted film. In fact, in the official statement it was confirmed that both Miyamoto and Arad will be producers of the film.

The film will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto, representative director and member of Nintendo, and Avi Arad, president of Arad Productions Inc., who has produced many blockbuster films.

On the other hand, the direction of the film will be in the hands of Wes Ball, to whom we owe the Maze Runner saga and has taken the reins of the Planet of the Apes saga with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. However, despite the fact that the film has begun to take shape, no clues have yet been given about the casting. Although at VidaExtra we have taken the liberty of providing some names.

The Legend of Zelda, the film does not have a release date, definitive title or an official synopsis. However, Nintendo usually prepares the anniversaries of its games well in advance, so it will make a lot of sense for the premiere to occur around 2026, coinciding with 40 years since the debut of the saga on the Japanese Famicom consoles. In any case, Miyamoto himself asks for patience while announcing that its development, despite having begun, It will take time.

The Legend of Zelda trailer and images

At the moment no official logos, posters or trailers have been offered related to The Legend of Zelda, the movie. Not even an image with the portraits of the uncharacterized protagonists. In any case, and as we mentioned at the beginning, at VidaExtra we will update our text periodically so that it is always up to date and with all the information related to the film. Which includes their trailers, when they are revealed.

