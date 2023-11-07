Fans of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom continue to do their thing. Innovating in the field of construction and environment creation, a new crash-proof plane has been devised that will leave you speechless.

This armored aircraft has been one of the latest creations that have been boasted in specialized forums dedicated to Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo’s last great gem for the Link franchise. And the truth is that the result of this creation has been quite effective.

Presenting the Hylian Explorer: An amphibious, highly maneuverable airplane that can scale vertical cliffs!

In the video that we have shared with you directly, you can see how the creation is made collision-proof, and In fact, it has the ability to climb walls. if we stick close enough to these. A very curious and interesting movement that we had not seen until now in the game.

At least not from the community’s creations. Which have been very varied and most original. The truth is that it is appreciated these types of innovations that can bring some freshness to our game. What do you think? If you want to follow the latest news about the franchise, we invite you to follow this link.

